5 Times Janhvi Kapoor pulled off her signature lifted lashes and neutral lips look

If you are a Janhvi Kapoor fan you know, she is known for ditching the eyeliner and sticking to a minimal makeup look that constitutes lifted lashes and a neutral lip shade. While your Instagram feed might be flooded with intense makeup looks, Janhvi manages to capture attention with her subtle makeup looks that are effortlessly easy to recreate. Scroll on for five major makeup moments where Janhvi Kapoor serves lessons on how to pull off a minimal kohl-rimmed eye look.

Janhvi Kapoor in Lashkara

Not too long ago Janhvi Kapoor chose to dress up in a dreamy Periwinkle Embellished Crop Sharara Set from the ‘Garden of Serenity’ collection by Lashkara. To compliment her lilac aesthetic she went with effortless curls and a makeup look with coral hues that featured a shimmer eye shadow, neutral glossy lipstick, and her signature long lash look. To recreate her makeup look all you need to do is ditch the graphic eyeliner and focus on lengthening and curling your lashes. Also, stick to a well-blended face for a soft dreamy makeup look. Janhvi’s lilac look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Janhvi Kapoor in David Koma

Janhvi also grabbed attention for her neutral makeup look when she pulled off a blue cut-out dress by David Koma. The bright dress featured a sartorial black bra detail and striking cutouts that screamed perfection. To recreate her makeup look, you need to create a dewy base, her signature kohl-rimmed eyes, lengthened lashes, blushed cheeks, and neutral lipstick. Complete the look with gentle curls. Make sure you blend the kohl well for a live-in effect. Janhvi’s sartorial look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Janhvi Kapoor loves a humble kurta set, but this time she decided to glam up her look when she picked a sage green kurta set by Devnaagri. The slit kurta set constituted a kurta and a high-waisted palazzo in a relaxed fit. The actress pulled it off with a deep neckline. To add to the aesthetic, Janhvi went with her go-to loose curls along with her signature glam face that entails glossy neutral lips, highlighted face, blushed cheeks, neutral eye shadow, along with kohl-rimmed eyes and her signature lengthened lashes. To amp up her ensemble she added elements like oxidized silver bangles, a statement ring, and a pair of silver dangling earrings. Janhvi’s sage green look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Janhvi in Shivan and Narresh

The actress decided to pull off a Shivan and Narresh maxi dress for a promotional event. The breezy, bright, and beautiful printed dress featured a plunging neckline and double strap details. To recreate her makeup look to create, cover all your flaws, create a matte base, and gently blend a neutral eyeshadow on your eyelids. Make sure you curl your eyelashes and generously apply mascara to recreate Janhvi’s signature eye makeup look. Complete the look with a neutral lipstick and a lightly highlighted or bronzed face. Janhvi’s maxi dress gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

