5 Times Khushi Kapoor’s makeup game was on point

If you have been looking for makeup inspiration, you’re going to be glad you stumbled upon this little list of Khushi Kapoor’s iconic makeup looks. Khushi Kapoor has been known for her aesthetic makeup looks, from blue lids to bold winged eyeliner, the actress has been serving head-turning looks on her ‘gram. For all the makeup enthusiasts out there, we have curated a handy cheat sheet to recreate Khushi Kapoor’s makeup looks. All you need to do is scroll on.

The aesthetic girl

Khushi Kapoor recently dropped pictures on the ‘gram in the cutest strappy floral dress featuring a plunging neckline. The Archies actress’ makeup look was definitely on point. To recreate her look cover your flaws, and go for a dewy base, a bold stroke of winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned eyes, glossy pink lipstick, and a healthy flush. To amp up your look use a highlighter or a bronzer and an eyebrow pencil for neatly filled brows. Take cues from Khushi, who paired her luminous complexion with her gorgeous bangs that make her a complete stunner. To complete her look, she went with a minimal necklace, hoops, and gold rings that added charm to her already aesthetic fit. Khushi’s aesthetic look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

The glam face

Another makeup look by Khushi Kapoor that, we’d love to get is this glam face makeup look consisting of IG brows, graphic winger eyeliner, shimmer eyeshadow, along with a well-contoured and highlighted face. Her glowing skin, diffused eyeshadow, and glossy neutral lip are simply ethereal. Khushi Kapoor’s selfies in between a sartorial shoot are definitely a look we’d like to recreate. Khushi Kapoor’s glam face gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

The soft glam look

Khushi Kapoor flaunts a soft glam makeup look that features glowing skin, flushed cheeks, brushed-through brows, diffused-blended eyeshadow, and natural, neutral lips. The actress’s soft glam makeup look can help you express an effortlessly ethereal vibe that’s basically, a natural but more polished version of you. This makeup look avoids harsh lines for a soft, diffused, and blended look. Khushi teamed up her look with a buttoned-up white cardigan, soft curls, and minimal gold accessories featuring a necklace, gold hoops, and a gold watch. Khushi’s soft glam look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

The Ariana Grande-inspired look

Flaunting the signature Ariana Grande-inspired high pony hairstyle, Khushi Kapoor’s rosy eye look is simply phenomenal. With a strategic usage of a muted pink palette, Khushi’s rosé look features a dewy base, highlighted cheeks, brushed brows, beautifully blended pale rose eyes, mascara-adorned lashes, and a soft pink tinted gloss. To add to her pink aesthetic she teamed up her look with neatly manicured hot pink nails and a pink scrunchie. Bookmark this look for when you want a cute but quick makeup inspiration. Khushi’s Ariana Grande look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Bold blue glitter eyes