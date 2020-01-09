EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Akkineni's stylist Preetham Jukalker: People hated me for the way I would style her

Today, styling is considered a very serious profession. It is not just about picking the right outfit but also ensuring everything from hair and makeup to the accessories are all on point and match with the occasion. Today, one of the most fashionable actresses in the Telugu film industry is Oh Baby actress Samantha Akkineni. Her minimal yet classy and contemporary style has all eyes on her. While it may seem like her looks are effortless, it did take a lot of effort to get her there!

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Preetha Jukalker, Akkineni's personal stylist spoke at length about actress' personal style, fashion trends and a lot more. "I was never a person who wanted to just talk and not do. I wanted to let my work speak," says the Jukalker, who is one of the most sought-after stylists today.

But the journey, like any other, hasn't been an easy road. " There are a lot of limitations in the south industry. And when you work with an actor you obviously need to work with their standard and criteria. Somebody might not be as open to experimentation or come from a completely different background," says the NIFT graduate who revealed that he wasn't easily accepted into the industry. " Initially there were a lot of people who would hate me for the way I would style Samantha. People felt I gave off Bollywood gives as I wasn't a localite," he adds about the actress who is today considered to be one of the most fashion-forward actresses of the country!

Talking about his styling with Akkineni, he says they was turbulence, but they managed to hit it off and are inseparable today! "We bond over online shopping and binge eating desserts. We even have a similar sense in dressing so much so that Sam trusts my styling and doesn't question me. We don't have trials anymore." adds the stylist who revealed that today, Akkineni styles most of her airport looks on her own! In-fact, her go-to hairstyle which is the sleek, centre-parted do, was also an idea Jukalker insisted that she tries out.

After letting his work speak, cracking other celebrities was not as tough. " It was initially difficult to crack other clients as my style is very minimal, I believe that less is more. But I have let my work speak and now people get me."

Speaking more about his personal style, Jukalker has always avoided silhouettes that hug the body and are over the top. " think it is too cliche and done and dusted."

For Jukalker, even today, experimenting is key. When it comes to one trend he thinks is overdone, "It would have to be gowns. Why not pic a chic pantsuit or an innovative style and saree for a red carpet?" he recommends as alternatives.

As for what keeps him going and inspires him, he can't credit anybody for it. His secret? "Music. It influences me a lot. While there is no specific genre I prefer, while listening to music my I let my imagination go wild and jot my ideas down to keep track of them. Apart from that, nature inspires me every day as well," says Jukalker who managed to make his way in, by starting off by working with ace designer Neeta Lulla back in 2007, his means of income at that time. Since then, the stylist has managed to make his way up the ladder.

For somebody who was sure he wanted to get into fashion at a very young age, had visions of how he could turn his mother's saree into multiple designs including a kurta for himself, Preetham says his personal style has changed but one element has remained constant. "I have always been an old-school person. There is always something retro or a vintage element in everything I style or wear - be it my outfit or even the filter I use on my pictures! My love for art pushed me to get into textiles an fashion."

Though it is not a cakewalk and Jukalker rarely has free days, he does love his job. The most fun part? "Creating different looks for different characters," says the stylist who today, does costumes even for films! "Be it a story board, body type or character, it is so challenging yet fun to take everything into consideration and create something new and innovative from it," adds the stylist who has clearly come a long way, before signing off.