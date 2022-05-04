7 Summer dresses to grab from Amazon Sale that are perfect for your beach vacay

Amazon Sale is on and we are all excited to shop for everything we ever wanted at discounted prices. If you are planning for a beach vacation this summer, cute floral printed dresses and coverups are a must. From date nights to shopping to swimming, every activity on the beachside calls for chic styles! We bring to you cute summer dresses to enjoy your beach vacation in style. Scroll on and grab them all before the sale ends.

Here are 7 summer dresses from Amazon Sale:

These summery dresses are perfect for a beach party, date night by the shore or even simply to go and spend a nice family time together at the beach. Grab your favourite look from below.

1. A-Line Mini Dress

This floral print A-line dress is a casual and modest look that’s perfect to merge with the natural beauty of the beach. It features floral prints in yellow and also has a tie detail at the neckline with a key-hole design. This regular-fit number is indeed an easy choice to look summer-ready at your beach party.

Price: Rs 749

2. Floral Ruffle Hem Dress

With a sweetheart line and pretty puff sleeves, this bottle green dress with white polka dots is an interesting choice to look elegant and beautiful. Style it up with a dainty necklace and stacked rings for a date night by the beach or go sans accessories for a chic feminine look.

Price: Rs 579

3. Floral Print Cotton Kaftan

Here’s a vibrant and cheerful beach coverup that is adorned with neck beaded embroidery. The Amari Kaftan with its loose design is suitable for many occasions and its stunning floral print will cheer up your day and will certainly catch you some admiring glances in the sun.

Price: Rs 799

4. Chiffon Maxi Dress

This rainbow-print flowy dress is the one you need to stand out from the crowd. You can click Instagram-worthy pictures with this gorgeous stress that will give you a fun and party-ready vibe. The sleeveless number also features an elastic waist tie detail to accentuate your curves.

Price: Rs 645

5. Kaftan Dress

The perfect beach-ready dress that assures you comfort and style. This blue and white striped shirt dress is something you can easily throw on as a coverup post swimming. It’s also a nice dress to go on a shopping spree at the shops put up near the beach.

Price: Rs 999

6. Polyester A-Line Below The Knee Dress

If you are looking for a snazzy outfit to flaunt your hourglass figure, this pretty number will be a winning choice. This floral print summer dress from Amazon Sale is a must-buy piece that features a thigh-high slit, ruffle hem and three-fourth sleeves.

Price: Rs 529

7. Georgette Beachwear Dress

This cheerful blue dress is perfect for your beach vacay as it's got the class and sass to add oomph to your look. This beautiful cool-blue coverup can also be your choice for a bachelor’s party by the beachside. It comes with butterfly sleeves and inbuilt waist tie detail.

Price: Rs 825

Cute summer dresses and beach coverups listed above are all on Amazon Sale that lets you get hands-on with them at slashed prices. Don’t miss your chance to grab them all right away! Amazon Summer Sale is the best time to go on a shopping spree.

