Julia Fox Weight Loss: The Story Behind How She Lost 15 Pounds

Julia Fox, a famous Italian-American actress and model, has been best known for her curvaceous body after she gave birth to her son in January 2021. However, she made headlines and sparked controversy on social media for a drastic change in her physical appearance and weight at the beginning of 2022. Here’s why: The popular Julia Fox weight loss journey began when she started dating famed American rapper and songwriter, Kanye West, in January 2022. When she was associated with him, Julia lost about 15 pounds within a month. This sudden and extreme body transformation garnered the attention of her fans who showed both concern and criticism. But what led to the change? In this article, we have put together everything you need to know about her dramatic weight loss cause and journey.

Who Is Julia Fox?

Born on 2nd February. 1990 in Milan (Italy), Julia Fox is a globally known actress and model who is renowned for her debut appearance in the movie called Uncut Gems. For this role, she was nominated in the Best Breakthrough Actor category for the Gotham Awards in 2019. Her career began as a clothing designer when she and a close friend, Briana Andalore, launched a luxe knitwear line for women named Franziska Fox. Following the launch of this brand, Julia worked as a model for multiple publications and designers like Vogue, Diesel, Coach New York, The Face, Supreme, and many more. She also made an appearance on the big screen in movies like No Sudden Move, The Trainer, PVT Chat, Screenshot, Paradise, and more.

She married a private pilot named Peter Artemiev in November 2018 and together they share a son named Valentino. However, Julia and Peter divorced in July 2020. Later, she rose back to fame when she was first linked with Kanye West back in January 2022. The couple officially confirmed their relationship which led to conversations on social media. But their relationship was short-lived as it ended the next month.

The Weight Loss Journey of Julia Fox

When Julia attended the Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica (California, USA) at the end of February, her fans noticed a change in her look on the blue carpet. The model had visibly slimmed down and was confidently flaunting her body transformation at the event. After this public appearance, she revealed to media houses, publications, and in multiple interviews that she had lost about 15 pounds while she was dating Kanye West. Within a month of dating, she went from 125 pounds to 110 pounds and hence, experienced a shocking physical change. Fans took notice of her slimmer appearance and took to social media to discuss her look. While she did maintain her diet plan and fitness regimen, there was another factor that contributed to her transformation. So, what was the real reason behind Julia Fox weight loss?

During her one-month relationship with Kanye West, Julia had a hectic schedule and it became difficult for her to manage time with him. Apart from that, the couple was always chased by the media, was constantly being followed and photographed, and they were under intense scrutiny. This happened because Kanye West had just split with Kim Kardashian, and his immediate association with Julia Fox was not being received well. Fans called it a PR stunt and a gimmick for publicity. Hence, a busy schedule and the chaos within her relationship caused Julia to face complete physical, mental, and emotional burnout.

After they broke up, she attributed her weight loss to the stress and chaos which came with the relationship. According to research, stress may have an impact on eating behaviors in humans. It may lead to changes in the hormones which are responsible for appetite regulation in the body. The study further suggests that acute or immediate stress (the type which Julia underwent) causes an ‘active fight-and-flight response’. It may activate and release adrenaline and noradrenaline within the body. Noradrenaline is known to suppress appetite during the period of stress and as a result, this may affect the calories eaten ( 1 ). Stress may also cause inflammation within the body which activates the vagus nerve. This nerve influences how the human gut metabolizes and processes food ( 2 ). Hence, this may have contributed to the viral Julia Fox weight loss which created a controversy across the globe.

Although her relationship with Kanye West brought her into the limelight and gave her immense fame, it came at the cost of deteriorating mental health. Even though Julia was under the chaotic spotlight, she continued with her diet and exercise which helped her to maintain her weight loss and remain in a healthy state. This was visible when she made an appearance on supermodel Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast called High Low with EmRata wherein they discussed Julia's shocking 15 pounds weight loss. However, the Italian-American actress and model decided to ignore the topic and implied that the relationship was demanding and toxic.

During this time, Julia also received a lot of backlash and criticism from her fans who accused her of being one of the celebrities on Ozempic. Also known as a semaglutide injection, Ozempic is a once-weekly medication meant for adults who have type 2 diabetes. Paired with diet and exercise, this medicine is known to improve blood sugar and reduce the risk of cardiovascular problems like heart attacks and strokes. According to research, weekly 1.7-mg and 2.4-mg doses of these semaglutide injections can facilitate weight loss in humans ( 3 ). The semaglutide component in this medication may suppress appetite, reduce food cravings and improve control while eating ( 4 ). Hence, this medication helps in losing weight. Julia’s fans believed that she used the injections to lose weight because she had an Ozempic face — a term given to the side effects of taking Ozempic injections which may lead to sagging and aging facial skin ( 5 ). However, Julia Fox denied all claims and accusations of her using Ozempic to suddenly lose 15 pounds in a month. She shared that she works hard for her body to be in shape with the help of her healthy habits, diet, and fitness regimen.

Ahead, we have put together everything you need to know about the famous Julia Fox workout and diet which helps her to stay in shape.

Julia Fox’s Weight Loss Diet Plan

One of the biggest secrets behind the famous Julia Fox weight loss journey is that she does not adhere to any strict diet plan which is restrictive. Instead, Julia follows a lifestyle that is healthy and clean. Adopting a vegan lifestyle has contributed majorly to her ability to lose and maintain weight. A vegan diet typically refers to an eating pattern that excludes all animal-origin foods such as eggs, meat, fish, honey, dairy, etc. This type of clean diet has proven to have multiple benefits for health such as reducing the risks associated with chronic non-communicable degenerative diseases ( 6 ). After giving birth to her son and even when she was with Kanye West, Julia ensured that she was eating fresh, organic, and powerful dietary foods like fruits and vegetables. Her daily meals usually included natural elements like fruit or green smoothies, salads, whole-grain pasta, and more. Studies state that a plant-based, vegan diet may be beneficial in facilitating weight loss ( 7 ). Hence, her vegan lifestyle has been an integral secret behind her physical appearance.

Along with this, she avoided eating foods that were high in sugar. According to research, consuming sugar may lead to an increase in weight and fat ( 8 ). Hence, avoiding sugary foods was one of the most imperative dietary habits which led to the much-spoken-about Julia Fox body transformation. She also avoided eating snacks or other food items late at night. Adopting this healthy habit proved to be beneficial as she was able to lose and maintain her weight loss successfully.

Julia Fox also emphasized the importance of drinking water and staying hydrated constantly while trying to lose weight. Drinking water regularly may have multiple benefits for your body and overall health. Research suggests that after you drink water, it may hydrate the cells in your body and also ensure your metabolism is functioning properly. Another important contribution of water is that it flushes out the toxins from your body and hence might be beneficial in cleansing the system ( 9 ). Further, a study on overweight dieting women states that drinking water may facilitate greater weight loss ( 10 ). Hence, ensuring a proper intake of water and staying hydrated helped Julia to stay on track with her body goals and remain slim.

Julia Fox’s Workout Routine

According to research, when a diet plan and exercise routine are combined, it may together lead to greater weight loss ( 11 ). The Julia Fox weight loss process can be partly attributed to this. The actress and model would spend about three hours in the gym, five times a week. This dedicated fitness routine helped her to stay in shape and also ensure good health. Although she did not follow any fixed workout circuit or plan, she just made sure that she was combining aerobic and strength training in her daily routine. She believes that this type of moderate activity helped improve her metabolism and enhance her body composition.

Her approach to strength training was not just burning calories but progressively increasing the weight load on her. She would do exercises like weighted squats, deadlifts, crunches, planks, kettlebell swings, and more. Studies suggest that strength training leads to a reduction in body fat percentage, body fat mass, and also visceral fat in healthy individuals ( 12 ). Moreover, as she combined aerobic and strength training, it led to more benefits for her weight loss journey. According to research, combination exercise gives better benefits for weight loss and cardio-respiratory fitness and also reduces fat percentage ( 13 ). A regular exercise program ensures that she is able to keep the extra weight off her body while constantly remaining in shape and in good health.

Conclusion

Julia Fox began dating Kanye West in January 2022 and the end of their chaotic relationship had an emotional and physical impact on her overall health and body. It was one of the reasons which led to her dramatic weight loss of 15 pounds. As an Italian-American actress and model, her schedule is always busy and packed with commitments. Managing her life and time with Kanye created stress for her which eventually became one of the biggest reasons for her weight loss. Although she follows good eating habits, a workout plan, and a healthy lifestyle in general; stress and burnout from her relationship with Kanye led to the famous Julia Fox weight loss occurrence that caused her to drop from 125 pounds to 110 pounds in a month.

