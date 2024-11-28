How Miley Cyrus' Workout And Diet Help Her Stay in Shape

Having debuted at an extremely young age, Miley Cysrus’s personal life has been an open book. Any alteration in her appearance met with undue public criticism. The superstar won her first Grammy in 2024. But her sheer golden net dress and her dynamic performance of Flowers were not the only things that grabbed the audiences’ attention, they were amazed by her perfectly toned body. Here are all the juicy deets on Miley Cyrus’s workout and diet that help her keep fit. But before we dig into all the details, let’s take a look at her professional accolades.

Who Is Miley Cyrus?

Mia! at the Royal Alexandra Theatre. She debuted as an actress in her father’s television series Doc. Next, she played the character of Young Ruthie in Tim Burton’s fantasy film Big Fish.

When she was only 13 years old, she auditioned for Disney’s Hannah Montana. The super hit series later proved to be a pivotal point in her career. She apparently auditioned for the role of the lead character’s best friend.

But her excellent performance prompted the producers to offer her the lead role. The show was so successful that Walt Disney released a soundtrack that was credited to Hannah Montana’s character and Cyrus also got to tour with Cheetah Girls, earning her the title of “teen idol”. The record was incredibly successful and even topped the Billboard 200 chart in the U.S.

Following this, Miley released her second studio album Breakout in 2008. Over the years, Miley has released successful singles like See You Again, Party in the U.S.A, Wrecking Ball, The Climb, Heart of Glass, Jaded, River, Flowers, etc., and collaborated with iconic musicians like Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Dolly Parton, French Montana, etc.

Miley is a high-octane performer and her musical genius has helped her bag numerous laurels including two Grammy Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, eight Guinness World Records, and so on. Miey grew up in a family that was connected to the entertainment industry and her parents played an integral part in shaping her career trajectory. Cyrus married actor Liam Hemsworth in 2018. The ex-couple had a messy divorce and they parted ways in 2020.

Miley Cyrus’s Profile

Full Name: Miley Ray Cyrus

Birth Name: Destiny Hope Cyrus

Age: 31 years

Parents: Billy Ray Cyrus, Tish Cyrus

Siblings: Noah Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus, Christopher Cody, Trace Cyrus, Brazen Cyrus

Height: 1.65 m

How Does Miley Cyrus Stay So Fit?

Miley is extremely serious when it comes to maintaining a fit body. In 2019, the pop icon had put on a significant amount of weight. After facing bullying from internet trolls and critics, she felt enough was enough and decided to change her lifestyle. Cyrus reportedly spent over $50,000 to hire a trainer, a nutritionist, and a private chef who helped her lose the extra pounds.

Through hard work and consistency, Miley has achieved an enviable physique and pushes herself to maintain it. Over the years, she has dealt with various health-related complications, including dealing with brain function problems, fungal infection on her tongue, issues with her vocal cord, etc. that didn’t make her journey so easy. She was also born with Tachycardia, a heart condition. But lucky for her, it is not life-threatening.

The superstar wants to be healthy and also wants to flaunt her abs. She refrains from indulging in any type of alcohol and also doesn’t smoke. Studies show that no matter which type of alcohol is consumed, heavy drinking directly contributes to weight gain ( 1 ).

Her fit body is a result of a strict diet and a combination of different types of exercises. The 31-year-old went vegan in 2013 and followed a completely vegan lifestyle up until 2019. For years, Miley didn’t consume gluten or any type of dairy product.

Miley Cyrus Workout Routine

Miley is a fitness fanatic and working out makes her feel better. She loves full-body exercises like going hiking in her free time. Let’s take a look at Miley Cyrus fitness routine:

Yoga:

Miley swears about the effectiveness of practicing yoga every day. Her favorite form of yoga is Ashtanga, the eight limbs of yoga. In fact, she is such a big fan of Ashtanga that she didn’t shy away from teaching Jimmy Fallon a pose or two during her visit on The Tonight Show. Researchers vouch for the invigorating effect yoga has on mental and physical energy. According to them, practicing yoga helps reduce fatigue and promotes fitness and healthy living ( 2 ).

Pilates:

The main focus of Miley Cyrus’s exercise routine is Pilates, which she has been practicing since 2013. She has become a pro and can even pull off an advanced move like a full teaser. Her daily workout includes ab crunches, which not only ensure toning or flexibility but also help her strengthen her back and limbs, improving her core strength. Studies have shown that Pilates helps improve your movements and also muscle endurance and trunk balance ( 3 ).

Cardio:

Miley has incorporated running on a treadmill into her daily workout routine. According to various studies, aerobic cardio exercises like running, combined with a proper diet and lifestyle can result in significant weight loss ( 4 ).

In 2019, Miley was hospitalized for tonsillitis and her vocal cords were damaged. Freehand exercises like wall sits and quad-quaking squats helped take her mind off of the severity of the situation.

Miley Cyrus’s Diet Plan

Vegan :

Miley went Vegan in 2013 and followed a strictly vegan diet until 2019. She decided to cut meat out of her diet after her beloved pet dog was killed by a coyote. Her plant-based diet plan consisted of consuming fruits and vegetables like kale, blueberry, tomato, pumpkin, etc. which are full of antioxidants. Several studies show that a vegan diet includes fewer trans-fats and saturated fats and possesses dietary fiber, leading to a healthier body ( 5 ).

Omega-3:

Miley introduced fish to her diet, which is full of omegas. She explained that she did it because her "brain wasn't functioning properly". It helped her clear the fog in her brain. Miley vouches for the efficacy of consuming fish that is rich in good fats and protein, even more than "an infinite number of avocados"! Studies have found that there are several dietary benefits to consuming fish. Not only does it help in cognitive development, but also improves our metabolic health in general ( 6 ).

Dairy And Gluten-free:

Miley restricted dairy and gluten from her diet until 2019. According to researchers, a gluten-free diet ensures a healthier lifestyle and also helps people who have gastrointestinal issues ( 7 ).

However, Miley was forced to put an end to her vegan lifestyle and consume meat and gluten in 2019, after suffering from malnutrition, back pain, and brain fog.

Miley Cyrus’s Transformation Photos

Before

(Image Source: Getty Images)

After

Even though Miley Cyrus’s workout and diet plan is pretty easy to follow, it is advised to consult with a professional. What worked for her might not work for you. Miley is an energetic performer and trains hard to maintain her superstar image. One should learn from Miley to blast through all of life’s problems like a wrecking ball.

