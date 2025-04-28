Raid 2 vs HIT 3 Advance Booking Box Office: Ajay Devgn or Nani, who will win pre-sales battle? Find out

Two big sequels from two different industries are set to release on May 1. Telugu film HIT 3, led by Nani, and Hindi film Raid 2, led by Ajay Devgn. Both films are hugely hyped sequels with a recurring cast from their prequels even though not in the same language.

As the release of the two films comes closer, their pre-sales rise with the increasing hype. With both films currently in their advance booking phase, let’s analyze which one could stand out as the superior pre-sales grosser.

Raid 2 vs HIT 3 advance booking

Starting with HIT 3, it is the sequel to HIT 2, released in 2022. The film stars Nani with Srinidhi Shetty in the lead and is helmed by Sailesh Kolanu. This action thriller from Tollywood is facing a hype-filled opening in its home region, along with targeting overseas territories like North America.

At the Tamil Nadu box office, the film collected Rs 1.70 crore in pre-sales with over 2 days left to go for its release. This is when the film is facing competition from Suriya starrer Retro, a Tamil film which would also be released with Telugu dub on the same date.

As for Raid 2, it has just been over a day since the advance booking began for this Ajay Devgn film. Unlike Hit 3, this film targets only the Hindi-speaking audience from the North Indian market without any big expectations from overseas territories. The film saw a promising start in its first 24 hours, considering its pre-sales in the national chains. The same is expected from the film in the coming days.

Judging by the current scenario, Raid 2 is expected to open in a range of Rs 15 crore to Rs 17 crore net with its India net only contributing the major share of its collection. Now, among the two films, both are expected to do well enough in their own targeted markets. While the Hindi dubbed version of Nani’s HIT 3 can barely perform in front of Raid 2, the Ajay Devgn starrer is not eyeing a big total in the South or overseas markets.

With the Telugu market along with several overseas territories in support of Hit: The Third Case, the Nani starrer is riding on a high possibility of running past Raid 2.

