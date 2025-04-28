Your Forma Episode 5: Echika Returns To Petersburg; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last Your Forma episode, titled ‘Regret,’ revealed that Dr. Lexie Willow Carter and Aiden Furman shared a deep bond in the past. After discovering that Lexie had developed the RF Models using the Neural Emulation System, Aiden believed it was his duty to expose her.

His plan involved uploading Harold Lucraft’s system code, an act that would have permanently disabled Harold. Before he could succeed, Lexie shot him. She later clarified to Echika Hieda that the RF Models posed no threat, leading Echika to arrest her while concealing the Neural Emulation truth.

Your Forma Episode 5 will likely see Echika Hieda and Harold Lucraft return to St. Petersburg, though this depends on Daria's recovery following her earlier assault. Harold's decision to leave could hinge on her health status.

Meanwhile, the anime may shift focus briefly to Echika's interactions with Bigga, a character introduced early but not yet given major significance. Bigga's involvement could bring new changes to Echika's personal and professional relationships going forward.

As stated on the official website, Your Forma Episode 5 will premiere on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. The episode will debut in Japan on TV Asahi's "IMAnimation W" block, then air on BS Asahi and CS Teletext Channel 1.

Your Forma Episode 5 will also stream on ABEMA, followed by platforms like U-NEXT, HULU, and Amazon Prime Video. The episode will be internationally available via ADN, Samsung TV Plus, Anime Onegai, and the 'It's Anime powered by REMOW' YouTube channel.

