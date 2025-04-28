Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 126: Will The Meireki Era Mega Monster Survive? Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Kaiju No. 8 chapter opened with Kikoru Shinomiya attacking the Meireki Era Mega Monster while vowing to free her father, Isao. Soshiro Hoshina commented on Kikoru’s expert use of clairvoyance through Numbers Weapon 1. Meanwhile, Kafka Hibino's strikes inflicted real damage, though Kikoru soon began overheating.

Kafka devised a plan to channel all their strength into one concentrated attack, with Mina Ashiro offering to expose the core using Keraunos if they could lure the Meireki into position. Kikoru located the core after a flashback, and Kafka forced Meireki into place as Mina prepared to fire.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 126 will likely begin with Mina Ashiro firing the Keraunos at the Meireki Era Mega Monster. Although the attack may initially seem successful, the Meireki’s survival through an undisclosed core or hidden ability appears probable.

Rather than being defeated outright, the Meireki will probably retreat with assistance from the revived Kaiju. The chapter will likely conclude with Kafka, Kikoru, and Mina confronting the bitter reality of their incomplete victory, marking the end of The Last Wave Arc and transitioning the story into its next phase.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 126 is scheduled to drop on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 12 am JST. International fans can look for it on Thursday, May 8, around 3 pm GMT / 8 am PT / 11 am ET, though release times will vary by individual region.

Fans can find Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 126 on official platforms such as Viz Media's site, Shueisha's MANGAPlus, and the Shonen Jump+ app after its release. Both Viz Media and MANGAPlus provide free access to the first and latest three chapters, while Shonen Jump+ offers full series access via a subscription.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

