Ice Spice's Weight Loss: Is Ozempic the Reason Behind It?

Ice Spice’s weight loss received both admiration and criticism from fans. As someone who spotlights appreciation for curvy physique in her songs, the musician was blamed for diminishing the body-positive movement. The public even accused her of using Ozempic to lose weight. What caused her significant alteration? Did she ever refute Ozempic rumors? Before we get into all the details, let’s take a look at her career trajectory.

Who Is Ice Spice?

Isis Naija Gaston, known by her stage name Ice Spice is an American rapper. She was born in New York City on January 1, 2000. She has both African and Dominican ancestry. She has four younger siblings. Her father was also an underground rapper. Because of this, she grew up listening to iconic rappers. Spice took an interest in hip hop when she was only a child and it grew after listening to professionals like Nicki Minaj , Lil’ Kim, and 50 Cents.

She is a big fan of Nicki Minaj and credits her for influencing her interest in rap. Her dream came true after she was discovered by record producer RiotUSA when she was in college and she started rapping professionally in 2021. Her career took off after her song Munch (Feelin’ U) went viral on TokTok. She signed with 10K Projects and her debut EP Like..? came out in 2023.

The song Boy’s a liar Pt. 2, in which she collaborated with fellow newcomer artist PinkPantheress, brought her major recognition. In her newly developed career, she collaborated with legendary artists like Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Aqua, Travis Scott, etc. Her music falls under the Bronx Drill genre. She has already managed to bag several awards, including the MTV Music Video Award for Best New Artist, People’s Choice Award for New Artist of the Year, etc. She was also nominated for four Grammy awards.

Ice Spice’s Profile

Full Name: Isis Naija Gaston

Age: 24 years

Parents: Joseph Gastob, Charina Almanzar

Height: 1.6 m

How Did Ice Spice Lose Weight?

One of the reasons why people took a liking to Ice Spice was because she never shied away from flaunting her curves. The rapper is confident in her own skin and doesn’t hesitate to show it off. That is why rumors started to fly off the roofs once her significant weight loss came to light during Y2K! World tour. She was accused of taking Ozempic to fiddle with her weight loss. The diabetes drug is often used by celebrities as an off-brand weight loss method. Semaglutide, the key ingredient in the medication, does help with weight loss ( 1 ).

But the 24-year-old had had enough. She addressed the rumors and shut them down at once. Ice Spice refused to acknowledge the weight loss drug and claimed that she doesn’t know what it does. She wishes her fans “never learned the word Ozempic”. She highlighted her intense tour schedule as the main reason behind her weight loss. She was coherently angered that her fans completely overlooked the hard work she put into losing the extra pounds. On top of her demanding schedule, she follows a healthy diet and works out daily to maintain a toned physique.

Ice Spice’s Weight Loss Diet Plan

Ice Spice is a big foodie and loves spicy food. Her guilty pleasure is putting hot sauce on everything. Because of her tight schedule, she has to meal-prep. She follows one mantra that has helped her greatly. She eats clean and remembers to stay hydrated. She avoids junk food and munches on nuts and fruits instead. Let’s take a look at her diet routine:

Low Calorie Diet:

Ice Spice mainly consumes food items that are low in calories. This includes several fruits and vegetables. Food items like carrots, grapes, cabbages, cucumbers, apples, grilled chicken, etc. are part of her daily diet. These foods make the consumer feel fuller for a long time, thus expediting the weight loss process. Research shows that a low-calorie diet helps with weight loss and improves fitness ( 2 ).

White Food Elimination:

Ice Spice has eliminated white food items like white bread, sugar, and pasta from her diet. Her approach is also backed up by research that claims that avoiding white food items should be an integral part of a healthy diet program ( 3 ), ( 4 ).

Ice Spice’s Workout Plan

Ice Spice has revealed that she frequents the gym. On August 19, she clapped back at haters with a video she posted on Instagram with the caption, “We beatin them allegations bae”. Her workout regime has been detailed below:

Cardio Workout:

Ice Spice includes different types of jumps and lunges as part of her cardio workout routine. She also runs on a treadmill. Research shows that cardio or aerobic exercises alone can result in significant weight loss ( 5 ).

Strength Training:

Strength training is a big part of her workout routine. She lifts weights and also indulges in squats, deadlifts, presses, etc. Research claims that such resistance training has an impressive impact on weight loss ( 6 ).

Pilates And Yoga:

Ice Spice follows mind-body exercises like yoga and pilates, which are effective weight-loss methods ( 7 ), ( 8 ).

Ice Spice’s Transformation Photos

Before:

(Image Source: Getty Images)

After:

(Image Source: Getty Images)

Ice Spice’s confidence and her ability to deal with censures is commendable. She celebrates self-image through her music and has been open about her sexuality. While Ice Spice’s weight loss was met with criticism from the public, her peers and fans showed her support. But she is not bothered by trolls and continues to live life on her own terms.

