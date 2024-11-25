Amy Schumer's Weight Loss: Did She Try Her Hand at Ozempic?

One of the main reasons why Amy Schumer is loved by many is because, unlike other celebrities, she isn’t hellbent on maintaining a prim and proper image. Her unfiltered take on life makes her relatable. But even then the public doesn’t miss an opportunity to criticize her for her weight-related issues. Having stepped into the entertainment industry at a very young age, her personal life has become an open book. As she leans on the chubbier side, weight is always a topic of discussion when it comes to her.

The entertainer handles these mean-spirited comments rather sportingly. Schumer has opened up about struggling with oscillating weight. This doubled with several health-related issues, making her journey difficult. Before we share all the deets of Amy Schumer’s weight loss journey, let’s take a look at her professional accolades.

Who Is Amy Schumer?

Amy Schumer is a popular American stand-up comedian, writer, and actress who was born on June 1, 1981, in Manhattan, New York. Schumer stepped into the comedy scene in the early 2000s and participated in Last Comic Standing, an NBC reality show. Her epic sketch comedy series Inside Amy Schumer, which she co-created, proved to be a turning point in her career.

The show helped her bag a Peabody award and five Primetime Emmy Awards nominations. Schumer made her acting debut in the film Trainwreck in 2015 and went on to act in comedy films like Snatched, I Feel Pretty, etc. She also portrayed the leading character in the comedy play Meteor Shower, for which she received a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play nomination. She has also earned two Grammy Award nominations for Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo.

Amy was born in a wealthy Jewish household, but tragedy struck when her father’s business went bankrupt and he got diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. She graduated from Towson University with a degree in theater and moved to New York City to pursue stand-up comedy. She first performed at Gotham Comedy Club in 2004. She married chef Chris Fischer in 2018. They have a son together.

Amy Schumer’s Profile

Full Name: Amy Beth Schumer

Place of Birth: June 1, 1981

Place of Birth: Upper East Side of Manhattan, New York

Parents: Sandra Jane, Gordon David Schumer

Husband: Chris Fischer

Child: Gene David Fischer

Height: 1.70 m

How Did Amy Schumer Lose Weight?

Amy Schumer has been vocal about her struggle with fluctuating weight over the years. She has been subjected to trolling after she put on a significant amount of weight during her pregnancy. She has suffered plenty of health-related issues which caused her to gain weight.

The 43-year-old has revealed that she gained stubborn weight after giving birth to her son. Research shows that postpartum weight gain is one of the leading concerns among new mothers. During pregnancy, a lot of women tend to gain weight and struggle to get back to their previous weight ( 1 ).

The actress had to have an emergency C-section during her delivery. The entire procedure was full of complications as she had endometriosis. As a result, she had to get her uterus taken out in 2021.

But Schumer stunned fans after she dropped a whopping 40 pounds. The comedian has admitted to getting liposuction, a surgical procedure that reduces the amounts of adipose tissue in certain parts of the body to contour it ( 2 ).

In an interview with Andy Cohen, Schumer revealed that in addition to liposuction, she also tried Ozempic, the controversial medication. Ozempic is a diabetes medication that is used as an off-label weight loss drug by a lot of celebrities ( 3 ). Schumer also expressed her dissatisfaction with how it made her feel. According to her, she was “so sick” and tired that she couldn’t even play with her son. She couldn’t live like this and decided to discontinue the medication.

Amy Schumer’s Workout Routine

Schumer follows a strict workout regime to maintain her arduously acquired body. She trains under celebrity trainer Jen Widerstrom who focuses on relieving her pain. Because of Schumer’s health complications, Widerstrom aims at “strength and freedom in movement”.

1. Pilates:

Amy focuses on increasing her core strength. To achieve this, she practices pilates and other low-impact exercises. According to her trainer, Amy likes to play around with new pilates movements. Research shows that Pilates helps improve muscle endurance and trunk balance, which automatically leads to increased quality in movements ( 4 ).

2. Core And Back Workout:

Amy Schumer practices a series of core and back exercises, including different types of planks, squats, and lunges, that focus on strengthening her lower back and core. This routine also challenges her psyche and heart. Amy repeats the entire series three to four times, spending no more than 50 seconds on each move. Studies have found that core muscle strengthening exercises that focus on lumber flexibility, have the ability to treat those who suffer from chronic low back pain ( 5 ).

Let’s take a look at the diet routine she follows:

Amy Schumer's Diet Plan

Amy has revealed that she loves to eat and hates being hungry. She doesn’t believe in starving herself to stay fit. If she craves for something, she will get that. Schumer’s trainer Harley Pasternak was not impressed with her eating habits and put several dietary restrictions on her. She designed a special chart to help her trim down. According to the diet plan, Amy only drank a glass of smoothie for breakfast. She indulged in well-balanced meals throughout the day and only ate what she needed.

Amy Schumer’s Transformation Photos

Before

(Image Source: Getty Images)

After

Amy Schumer’s weight loss journey has been shared publicly by her. In fact, she never shied away from admitting to taking the help of cosmetic procedures and medication to stay in shape, which is refreshing to see. In 2024, Hollywood’s comedy queen was diagnosed with Cushing Syndrome. The condition is a result of high cortisol levels in the body. Despite dealing with so many health complications and the public’s judgemental eye, the accomplished entertainer continues to live life on her terms. According to her, nothing brings her more happiness than when her son tells her “how strong mommy is.”

