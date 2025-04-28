HIT 3 USA Advance Sales: Nani’s action thriller clocks USD 225K, shows strong trend with 3 days until premiere

Thanks to its impressive advance sales, Nani's action thriller HIT 3: The Third Case is already making waves in the USA just a few days before it opens. HIT 3 centers on Nani's character, Arjun Sarkaar, an SP who is investigating a string of heinous child killings in Jammu and Kashmir. The film is generating a lot of buzz with an astounding USD 225K in pre-sales, and analysts predict even bigger jumps in the days before its premiere.

However, this feat is not at all surprising, given Nani's steady growth in popularity, especially in the North American region. He is well-liked by the Telugu NRIs in the US due to his acting prowess and adaptable parts in movies like Jersey, Eega, and Dasara. His viewership increased after he gained a devoted following overseas, and the story selection started to find a rhythm with the lives of many youths. His ability to emotionally engage audiences with relatable characters that skillfully combine comedy, drama, and romance is what makes him so adorable.



As fans anxiously await additional episodes of the gripping drama, director Sailesh Kolanu's announcement that HIT will be a seven-part series heightens the excitement. Following the success of his most recent film, Saripodaa Sanivaram, which earned over USD 2 million, Nani's ability to surpass his own records has come up for discussion. Given HIT 3's strong pre-sales performance, Nani's career is set up for yet another successful stage.

As the premiere date approaches, all eyes will be on the film's box office performance. And it is clear that Nani is ready to break records and continue to dominate the Indian and international markets if the content clicks and positive word-of-mouth emerges.

