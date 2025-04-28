Mohanlal’s Cannes festival movie Vanaprastham's director Shaji N Karun passes away at 73
Trigger: The article contains a mention of an individual’s death.
Mohanlal starrer Cannes Film Festival movie Vanaprastham’s director, Shaji N. Karun, sadly passed away at the age of 73. As per Mathrubhumi, the filmmaker had been battling with cancer for quite some time.
