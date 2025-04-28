Mohanlal’s Cannes festival movie Vanaprastham's director Shaji N Karun passes away at 73

Explore All Entertainment Categories

'Proud husband' Rajkummar Rao pens emotional note after witnessing wife Patralekhaa's performance in Phule: 'Words can’t…'

Meet actor who borrowed money from his Miss India GF, quit bank job, starred in over 200 films; later honored with Padma Shri and National Award

Raid 2 vs HIT 3 Advance Booking Box Office: Ajay Devgn or Nani, who will win pre-sales battle? Find out

Mission Impossible Final Reckoning India Box Office Prediction: Tom Cruise starrer aims to gross Rs 150 crore

Thudarum Australia Box Office Weekend: Mohanlal’s film earns AUD 366K; becomes second biggest opening after Empuraan

The Beginning After The End Episode 5: Tessia’s True Identity Revealed; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty praises HIT 3 co-star Nani: 'I hope all my co-stars are like that in future'

Catch Me At The Ballpark! Episode 5: Ruriko Gets Jealous; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! Episode 5: Takane Holds Back; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More