Mohanlal's Cannes festival movie Vanaprastham's director Shaji N Karun passes away at 73

Mohanlal starrer Vanaprastham’s director, Shaji N. Karun, passes away at the age of 73.

By Goutham S
Published on Apr 28, 2025  |  06:09 PM IST |  3K
Mohanlal’s Cannes festival movie Vanaprastham's director Shaji N Karun passes away at 73
(PC: Shaji N Karun, IG)

Trigger: The article contains a mention of an individual’s death.

Mohanlal starrer Cannes Film Festival movie Vanaprastham’s director, Shaji N. Karun, sadly passed away at the age of 73. As per Mathrubhumi, the filmmaker had been battling with cancer for quite some time.

Credits: Mathrubhumi
