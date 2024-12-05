Paul Wall’s Weight Loss: How He Lost 100 Lbs with Gastric Sleeve Surgery

Paul Wall has stolen the hearts of millions through his songs, raps, and hip-hop albums. It is not only Paul’s exceptional singing talent but also his physical appearance that has left fans in awe. Although Paul Wall's weight loss isn’t recent, his dedication to healthy living is still widely recognized.

The Texas rapper embarked on his fitness journey back when he was called for Celebrity Fit Club, a VH1 reality show. When the doctor called him morbidly obese, it was more like a wake-up call for him. To participate in the show, he realized that it was time to work on himself as there weren’t any shirts or hats to hide the fact that he was obese.

Below is a quick recap of Paul Wall’s career and his fantastic weight loss transformation.

Who Is Paul Wall?

Paul Michael Slayton is renowned by his stage name, Paul Wall. Born on March 11, 1981, he is a widely popular American rapper, songwriter, and DJ from Texas, U.S. He has been married to Crystal Wall since 2005 and the couple is blessed with two children, a daughter, and a son.

From the mid-1999s, his mixtapes and albums like Choppin Em Up Part 2, Get Ya Mind Correct, Get Money, Stay True, and The Peoples Champ received widespread recognition. He has released multiple albums under the label, ‘Swishahouse’ and collaborated with several other rappers.

In addition to his professional life, Paul’s personal life and weight loss journey has garnered attention. In an interview, Paul confessed that his weight remained inconsistent throughout the years. Hence, he underwent gastric sleeve surgery in 2010 and began following a balanced diet.

Paul Wall’s Weight Loss History

Dietary imbalance and overeating lead to an increasingly widespread disease called obesity ( 1 ). Hence, he vouched for gastric sleeve surgery and lost nearly 100 pounds. Three types of surgeries promote weight loss: gastric bypass, lap band, and gastric sleeve. The two most common procedures currently used are sleeve gastrectomy and gastric bypass ( 2 ). Gastric bypass surgery produces quick results. In the lap band, a band is put around your stomach to give you a fuller feeling and reduce your meals. On the other hand, gastric sleeves involve removing a large portion of the stomach. The surgery has been proven to be a successful method of achieving considerable weight loss in a short time ( 3 ).

In one of the interviews, Paul revealed that he permanently wanted to fix his fluctuating weight. For years, he had been consuming drugs and dietary pills, however, he lost his metabolism and decided to undergo the gastric sleeve procedure. He believed that it was a better option than the lap band surgery. Additionally, sleeve gastrectomy is a safe, and efficient method for the treatment of obesity with higher survival rates among patients ( 3 ).

Initially, Paul weighed 320 pounds, and post the surgery, he was 120 pounds. He lost 80% of excess fat and felt 100 pounds lighter. He felt happy after falling into the healthy weight class.

There was a time when the Texas native felt embarrassed and uncomfortable in the public eye due to his weight and overall body structure. But, after the weight loss surgery, he loved his renewed way of living and set an example for many.

Insights Into Paul Wall’s Weight Loss Diet Plan

One aspect that facilitated Rapper Paul’s weight loss was his healthier food choices. Despite being a fan of junk food, he shifted to more nutritious eating practices. He reportedly consumed more vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains. The intake of certain types of nutrients and improved dietary patterns positively influence human health ( 4 ).

As recommended by the World Health Organization, one should increase intake of fruits and vegetables, and limit the intake of sugar and salt to promote better health. ( 4 ).

He also made another dietary change by cutting back on snacks and sugary drinks and opting for fresh juices and healthier alternatives. Plus, he adopted a calorie deficit approach, consuming fewer calories than his body needed.

Furthermore, he also acquainted himself with portion control while maintaining muscle mass. Portion control enhances overall energy intake and the nutrient quality of the meal ( 5 ).

Details About Paul Wall’s Workout Routine

The rapper publicly expressed that he ran five miles a day, ate baked fish with no seasoning and salad with no dressing and cheese, and just drank water. He tried every diet but it didn’t work for him. Paul also disclosed that working out was not a major part of his weight loss regimen. Although research states that exercise leads to an increase in muscle strength after surgery, he only indulged in light workouts, twice after the surgery ( 6 ).

Paul Wall’s Before And After Weight Loss Images

Before

After

The artist is known for his catchy music and captivating performances. However, Paul Wall’s weight loss and transformative journey are other reasons that have captivated the audience. His commitment and approach have inspired fans worldwide, demonstrating that even renowned celebrities and artists can take control of their health and alter their lifestyles. It is not only about slimming down and shedding pounds, instead, it is about adopting a healthier approach to life and health.

