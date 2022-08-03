Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Early kickstarter smartwatch deals on top brands boAt, Mi & more

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 is here with a bang. Its top kickstarting deals have already started, and it is the perfect time to avail these deals. You can save a fortune with these deals on smartwatches that are usually costly. Interestingly, these kickstarting deals are being provided on the top brands like boAt, Mi, OnePlus and many more. Just grab the chance and scroll through this article to check out the top offers. Considerable discounts on the way, for you to check.

Early kickstarting smartwatch deals to find on Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022

1. OnePlus Smart Band

The OnePlus smart band is a dynamic device that allows you to control the camera, play music, get call and message notifications along with displaying time. It is a versatile device that gives you uninterrupted battery life of up to 14 days. The smart band is dust and water-resistant, making it an ideal smartwatch for workouts and outdoor activities. Its other key features include continuous sleep monitoring of blood oxygen saturation, on-demand daytime spot checks and analyses of health data on OnePlus Health App for health insights. With the early kickstarting deals on the upcoming Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022, you can get this top-notch gadget at nearly half of the prices.

Price Rs.2,799

Deal price Rs.1,499

2. boAt Flash Edition Smartwatch

boAt Flash Edition Smartwatch is a stylish, multifunctional watch that adds convenience to your life. It has an elegant round dial unlike other smartwatches. The dial has an LCD of 1.3” which has a responsive touch interface for easy control. Its most appealing feature is the health monitoring function that keeps a track of blood oxygen levels and heart rate. With the daily activity tracker one can record the daily steps taken, distance covered and calories burnt. You can use it for up to 7 days with a single charging time of 2 hours. Being resistant to sweat and dust, the watch makes for a great fitness partner. Grab this watch at massive discounts going on at the Amazon Great Freedom Festival kickstarting deals section.

Price Rs.6,990

Deal price Rs.1,999

3. Redmi Watch 2 Lite

When looking for a smartwatch that augments your look and has remarkable smart features like sleep monitoring and GPS, then this is the smartwatch to go for. It has more than 100 fitness modes to assist you in your favourite activities. The fine finish HD Edge display design is breathtaking and adds an oomph to your look. Other cool features of this smartwatch are blood pressure monitor, calorie tracker, 6 axis sensors, 5 ATM and up to 10 days battery life. The best part is that you can get this Redmi watch at slashed rates at Amazon Great Freedom Festival kickstarting deals.

Price Rs.7,999

Deal price Rs.4,499

4. MI Women's Health Tracking Smart Band

This smart band from MI can be your everyday fitness friend. It is designed for keeping a track of women’s health. The watch has a 1.1” full touch AMOLED colour display that pops out the reading in colourful fonts and makes your appearance totally chic. With a battery capacity of 125 mAH, the device can run up to 14 days with a single charge. There are 11 professional sports mode trackers which keep track of every physical activity. You can manage calls, play music, or even locate your phone using this smart band. The special features of this watch include sleep monitoring, stress monitoring and 5ATM water-resistance.

Price Rs.2,999

Deal price Rs.1,999

5. Amazfit Bip 3 Smartwatch

Amazfit Bip 3 Smartwatch can serve as a perfect addition to your workout life. It has a cute design that compliments your wrist and helps you keep a track of your health. The display is 1.69” with 50+ vibrant watch faces to ditch the boring look. You can enjoy the watch for up to 2 weeks on a single charge. From monitoring your heart rate to providing 60 sports modes, the smartwatch is capable of doing it all.

Price Rs.4,999

Deal price Rs.2,999

6. pTron Force X11 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch

pTron Force X11 bluetooth calling smartwatch can act as a replica of your phone. It allows you to make and receive phone calls, thanks to its Force X11 via a built-in mic & loudspeaker. You can sync your contacts with the watch and access your call history as well. Other than these features, it also lets you monitor your heart rate, sleep, breath, calories, and movements. Unlike other smartwatches, it also provides hydrate alert along with a raise & wake display, camera control and an option to play music on the watch. Its lightweight metal design and changeable silicone strap can steal hearts. With up to 7 days runtime, you can enjoy its cool features every day.

Price Rs.7,999

Deal price Rs.1,599

7. Noise ColorFit Pulse Spo2 Smartwatch

Noise ColorFit Pulse Spo2 Smartwatch is known for its 10-day-long battery backup that lets you focus on the important aspects of life unceasingly. The watch does much more than just displaying time and controlling your activity. It comes with a Noise health suite that monitors blood oxygen levels, heart rate and sleep quality. You can choose from 60+ cloud-based watch faces and personalise your look as per your choice.

Price Rs.4,999

Deal price Rs.1,499

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, 2022 is right around the corner. The dates have been announced. And with the same, the top kickstarting deals of the season have been updated on Amazon. We know how lovely it feels to satiate the hunger for cool smartwatches without hurting the pockets. Keeping the same in mind, here are the best deals from the top brands like Mi, boAt and OnePlus brought together. Refer to the list and grab as many exciting offers as you can.

