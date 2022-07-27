Amazon Deal of the Day: 7 Best audio devices from Bose, Sony, Boult & more at slashed prices

Ready to grab amazing audio devices from today’s Amazon deals? We bring to you curated 7 best products ranging from speakers to earbuds that are perfect for your everyday musical life. Music soothes the heart like no other. While parties and clubbing are nothing without high-quality speakers, earphones have become essential for day-to-day life. For most of us, earphones have become part of our body as we always need them whether calling someone, scrolling the gram or watching videos. So here are the 7 best devices at slashed prices to grab from the Amazon deal of the day!

7 Audio devices from Amazon Deal of the Day

Scroll on to grab the best deals right away!

1. Bose SoundLink Bluetooth Speaker

The cylindrical shape with a flexible handle makes this wireless speaker easy to grab and go. Bluetooth connectivity lets you take it everywhere, and play all day long—up to 17 hours! To get as much bass as possible from a small speaker, you need to move more air. But that extra energy puts a big burden on the battery. While other speakers might give you a little more battery life, Bose chose to give you a lot more bass.

Price: Rs 29400

2. Sony Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The SRS-XB13 is durable and portable. It comes with a specially engineered strap to make travelling with it easier. But don’t be fooled by its small size, with Extra Bass, and Sound Diffusion Processor, this little speaker packs plenty of punch.

Price: Rs 3490

3. Sony Headphones

Sony’s snazzy white headphones are great in both functionality and style. The headphones’ swivelling earcup design enables easy storage when you’re not using them, and enhances portability when you’re travelling. Combined with a highly sensitive diaphragm, you'll be able to turn the headphones up louder-without the need for an amp-and still enjoy clear, precise audio across the spectrum.

Price: Rs 599

4. Mivi DuoPods A350 Earbuds

The Mivi DuoPods A350 earbuds are designed with a smooth metallic finish that looks stunning. Induced with 13 mm electro-dynamic bass drivers, the earbuds can help you gain access to supreme bass. With a 500mAh battery, you can expect to enjoy 50hrs of playtime. The cute 45-curved design keeps the earbuds where they should be while you work out or dance your heart out. Equipped with 2 powerful MEMS microphones, you can gain outstanding voice clarity.

Price: Rs 999

5. Boult Audio Airbass Propods

These earbuds can be used separately after successful pairing. Not only listening to both earbuds in stereo mode, but also it can be used as monopods to enjoy the music and take calls. It offers playback time of up to 8 hours for every charge. With one multifunction button, you can play or pause, previous or next track and answer or hang up calls. The Voice assistant function lets you access Siri and Google Assistant.

Price: Rs 1299

6. Noise Buds Wireless Buds

Enjoy your music the way you like it. Switch between bass or normal mode to get the best sound. Want an easy work-from-home experience? Individual mic in each earbud has got you covered. These earbuds offer a play time of up to 4.5 hours on a single charge and an additional 9.5 hours making a total playtime of up to 14 hours with the charging case. You can manage your calls, change tracks, activate your preferred voice assistant and more with the touch controls on the earbuds.

Price: Rs 1499

7. Boult Audio ZCharge Wireless Earphone

In sleek design, stunning grey colour and polished surface, these wireless earphones are equipped with noise cancellation features that filter out disturbing noise and give you a crystal clear calling experience. The light yet sturdy soft-silicone neckband provides supreme comfort for all-day use.

Price: Rs 1299

Amazon deal of the day offers exciting price drops on limited products just for a day! So hurry up and grab the above mentioned best deals on speakers, earbuds and headphones to make the most of today’s sale! These branded numbers are also excellent gifting items.

