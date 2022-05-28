Amazon Deal of the Day: Best Mixer Grinders to Ease your Life

Gone are the days when people used to grind things using a mortar and pestle, now in every household, you will find mixer grinder jars to make chutneys, smoothies, spices, and so on. One can put whole spices in the mixer grinder jar to get them into a powdered form and stay away from spices available in the market filled with artificial preservatives. There is no denying the fact that these modern kitchen gadgets have made our lives easy.

1. Croma 500W Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Leak-proof Jars

Croma 500W Mixer Grinder comes with 3 stainless steel jars that are leak-proof. As it is 500 Watts, its motor is quite powerful and is great for grinding smooth as well as hard ingredients such as black whole gram.

Also, you need not worry about making the paste of tough ingredients as this mixer grinder has stainless steel blades that give a very smooth paste as well as purees for dips, pastes, purees, and masalas.

There are 3 detachable jars for fine grinding:

One is of 0.5 liters and is suitable for wet and dry grinding, there is another jar that holds the capacity of 1 liter and is used for blending and liquidizing. The third jar is specifically for chutney and is 0.3 liters.

You don't have to worry about any leakage as all the jars are leak-proof to provide you with a great user experience. This mixer grinder comes with 2 years of serviceable onsite warranty and it doesn't require any installation. In case of overheating, shut it off immediately.

2. Sujata Dynamix, Mixer Grinder

Sujata Dynamix Mixer grinder includes 1 wet grinder jar, 1 chutney jar, and 1 dry grinder jar. It has a strong 900 Watts motor and is very efficient for grinding. It is shock-proof and leak-proof, so it is safe to use this product. Also, it is a low-maintenance product that runs freely for years without any trouble. It comes with a 2-year warranty from the date of purchase. It has premium quality stainless steel blades that cut faster and finer.

Product Instructions:

• Do not overuse the motor. Allow it to cool for some time. In case it gets overheated, turn it off immediately.

• Initially, you will notice a burning smell when using the product which is normal as it has a varnish coating. Also, it will stop after using the product a few times.

3. Prestige Perfect Mixer Grinder

It is a powerful mixer grinder with 750W and includes 3 jars: a dry jar, a chutney jar, and a wet jar. The dry jar is 1.5 liters, the wet jar is 1 liter, and the chutney jar is 300 ml.

The material of the jar is stainless steel while the body material is made up of plastic.

It features excellent stainless steel blades to ensure smooth grinding of ingredients. Also, the look of the Prestige mixer grinder is elegant and stylish.

All in all, it is a great product to have in your kitchen. It comes with a warranty of two years from the date of purchase.

4. Preethi Zodiac MG-218 Mixer Grinder

This is one of the best mixer grinders in India and is a popular choice amongst chefs too. It can knead dough in a minute, grate and slice in seconds, mincemeat in minutes, and chop in just 2 pulses.

It also has a fruit juice jar that is great for centrifugal juicing, as well as for the extraction of food items such as coconut, tamarind, and so on.

This 750 Watts Mixer grinder can grind turmeric and whole spices in the blink of an eye. It has 5 jars that are suitable for blending, grinding, chopping, and so on.

The warranty of the motor is of 5 years, while the product warranty is of 2 years from the date of purchase.

5. Panasonic AC MX-AC555 Mixer Grinder

This is a 550W mixer grinder that comes with 5 jars. It has a double safety locking system and a circuit breaker system too. It includes a 1-piece mixer unit, 1 chutney jar with a lid, 1 blender jar with a lid, 1 mill jar with a lid, 1 Polycarbonate juice extractor with a lid, 1 spatula, and one whipping plate. It is great for making juices, grinding spices, and making chutneys. It has a 5 years warranty on the motor and 2 years of warranty on the product from the date of purchase.

6. Wonderchef Nutri-Blend BOLT-600W Mixer-Grinder

This is for those who have a small family or don't have a lot of grinding to do. This 600-Watt mixer grinder comes with 2 jars with stainless steel blades. It has a powerful motor and gives the best grinding experience.

You can grind anything within 30 seconds in the bigger jar of 500 ml (it has a 4-wing blade for blending and mixing) and a short jar of 300 ml (it is suitable for making masalas, and chutneys).

It is easy to clean this jar as the blades are right on top, so no hassle there at all. It comes with a 2-year warranty and after-sales service in about 12,000 pin codes across India.

So, next time, if you need to grind anything, don't worry at all. These mixer grinders are here for your rescue - use them to get the perfect masalas, chutney, and juices.

7. Maharaja Whiteline Duramaxx Mixer Grinder

This is a great mixer grinder for fast grinding and mixing. It is 800 Watt and is 100% food-grade safe. It grinds and blends in less than a minute. It has a copper motor that provides a faster and better result. It includes 1 liquidizer jar, 1 grinder jar with lid, 1 chutney jar with lid, 1 blender jar with lid and lid cap, 1 spatula, 1 main MG unit, a user manual, and a warranty card. It has a 5-year warranty on the motor. Price: Rs. 7299 Deal: Rs. 5039 Buy Now Get these mixer grinders now and get a hassle-free experience by grinding chutneys, spices, and eat tasty and nutritious food.

