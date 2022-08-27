Quick DIYs to spruce up your decor for Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner and we are sure that you'll be busy cleaning your home to welcome Bappa into your abode. Well, while you are already busy with all the cleaning, let us ease the décor work for you. If you adore the idea of decking Ganpati mandap decoration all by yourself, then we bring you some brilliant ideas to get your home festive-ready! Follow along the listed easy-to-do décor tips and play the Ganesh mantra in the background and deck your abode with the much-requisite pretty and positive atmosphere for Ganesh Chaturthi.

1. The marigold tinges

The classic marigold touches can never go out of style! Marigold represents the sun, symbolizing brightness and positive energy and holds much importance in Hindu mythology. For a more beautiful space to place Lord Ganesha, you can deck up the wall with multiple marigold strings hung straight from top to bottom. The process is quite easy and does not make a hole in your pocket and can easily outshine the Ganpati's corner at home. You can add matching rugs or floor mattresses along with it to enchant the overall décor.

2. Pastel drapes with enchanting floral strings

Drapes are the age-old method of decoration that can enhance the at-home Ganpati decoration effortlessly. White drapes in front accompanied by a bunch of white floral strings, traditional Indian hangings prepared from beads and pearls, and mirrors can make the décor looks fab for this pious occasion. If you want to keep the décor subtle and minimal, go with the pastel-coloured drapes but if you want to fancify the look, then a hint of shimmer can entirely turn around your Ganesh Chaturthi décor.

3. Foliage touch for the win

When it comes to décor, flowers and leaves always stand initial in the queue because of their versatile nature. You can involve these elements in a plethora of creative ways in your décor. These eco-friendly materials are visually soothing; all you have to do is just get artistic and you are all set for an outstanding Ganesh Chaturthi décor. Take the ornamental earthen pots and add some big banana leaves to them and place them in varied places. You can even make a backdrop using dense greens or cover a round ring with leaves and foliage, hang it over your Ganpati mandap and let the drapes pass through it.

4. The ruffled ceiling with lighting

Even the unpretentious DIY decoration can appear outstanding when it is accompanied by some significant lighting fixtures. Do hang some fairy lights or bulbs on the ceiling for a heavenly, warming and welcoming aura to your Ganesh Chaturthi décor. Get crafty with some pastel paper ruffles and convert them into hangings. Paste it all across the ceiling and your guests will be awestruck. This simple DIY can bring up light to your unexciting ceilings without even taking a toll on your pocket.

5. Earthen pot floras and candles for the magical touch

While we usually adorned the Ganpati's mandap, the space in front is one of the most neglecting spaces that can wreak all your preparations. Rustic vessels or simply earthen pots filled with flower petals, water, twigs or floating candles can add a touch of whimsy to your décor while keeping it all sophisticated. Keep the variety of flowers the same throughout the space for a more unified appearance.

Now that you have all the tips and tricks to jazz your space for Ganesh Chaturthi, what’s stopping you to bring Bappa to your home? Go all creative and celebrate this occasion in style. We wish you a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

