EXCLUSIVE: Esha Gupta stays away from THIS salon favourite to keep her skin smooth & supple

Known for her glamorous avatars both on and off-screen, Esha Gupta not only has an excellent sense of style but amazing skin that goes with it as well. Like everybody else, there are some ghar-ke-nuske she swears by to ensure her skin remains supple but a salon favourite treatment that most swear by, aka facials, she stays away from!

We caught up with the actress who is next seen in Nakaab, a thriller series revolving around the life of two women. For the role, Gupta went de-glam with barely any makeup and we asked her the secret behind her blemish-free, supple and flawless skin. Her answer truly surprised us!

The secret to Esha's skin is staying away from facials! The salon hack that most opt for to achieve an instant glow, is an absolute no-no for the 35-year-old actress who believes, "Facials leave the pores open that cause breakouts." The Miss India International star says that open pores attract dust and grime that in turn causes acne. Her suggestion to us?? Stay away from facials for smooth skin!

As for DIY remedies, the actress has many up her sleeve. Even while shooting for her series with Mallika Sherawat, the actress spent her downtime holed up in her hotel room, requesting for dahi and sarson ka tel (oil), two kitchen ingredients she swears by, to whip up face masks and pamper her skin.

What are your thoughts on Esha Gupta's remedy for clear skin? Comment below and let us know.

