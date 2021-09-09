EXCLUSIVE: Neil Nitin Mukesh talks about 28 years of celebrating Ganpati festival: ‘Nurvi is making modaks’

Neil Nitin Mukesh and his family celebrate the Ganpati festival every year, with this being their 28th year. However, because of the ongoing pandemic, they have decided to keep the celebrations low-key. “We are going to follow a certain amount of protocols that we have been advised to, and are only going to request very close family members to come who we know have been taking all the precautions. Maybe next year I am hoping that conditions are better, so that we can celebrate around the same scale that we have all these years,” informs Neil, adding that they have already begun the decorations.

“This year, we are keeping the decor simple, but elegant and classy. Nurvi (his daughter) is making small modaks with my mom, and they are inseparable. In fact, she does puja with my mom twice a day, and does riyaz with my father on a daily basis. They sit on my grandfather’s harmonium, and have a full half an hour session. She is loving the attention from her grandparents. Also, we have been lucky that my sister has flown down this year, so she is also here with us, and we are all really excited,” adds the actor.

Neil states that it was after his and his sister Neha’s insistence, that they had started celebrating Ganpati festival at their home 28 years ago. “One of our neighbours Rohan in our old home was a friend of ours. We used to politely call him Chika, he was a dear friend of Neha and mine, and he had started this in the building. Unfortunately he passed away at a very young age, and we were really fond of him. But we had started the festival at home when he was around. Papa is a big Ganesh ji bhakt, and he always wanted to do it, and with us around he was even more sure about it. That's how we started celebrating 28 years ago, and these 10 days are truly the most beautiful for us,” Neil signs off.

