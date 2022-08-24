EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Raqesh Bapat shares special message for Ganesh Chaturthi; Sculpts eco-friendly idol

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the festivals that is celebrated with utmost pomp and fervour in Maharashtra. It is a ten-day long festival and there's a positive vibe in the air on these days. The television industry also looks forward to this festival. With the rise in global warming, celebrities consciously try to spread the message of saving Mother Earth by using biodegradable and eco-friendly products. Raqesh Bapat is one such actor, who has been sculpting Ganesha idols ever since he was six or seven years old.

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 31, and Raqesh Bapat has already set the mojo by doing an exclusive video interaction with Pinkvilla. Raqesh sculpted a Ganesha idol out of clay and gave a step-by-step demonstration of his craft. The Bigg Boss 15 fame feels that it's a maternal feeling to carve out something from scratch, and it helps in aligning one with God. The actor strongly feels that if everyone did their bit, our environment can be saved.

Raqesh Bapat's special message on Ganesh Chaturthi

Elaborating further about this, Raqesh Bapat shared a message with his fans, saying, "To create something, you don't need to destroy. We should really know the difference between our wants and our needs. If you understand that, we can protect the earth and our environment, not just for us but for our future generations as well. So, let's start small guys and with this Ganpati Bappa Morya, we have to. May God bless us and give us 'sadbuddhi' (good sense) to keep our environment clean and happy. Let's pray to a better living for the future."

Apart from this, Raqesh Bapat also shared how he learned the craft of carving idols at a very early age by observing his guru (teacher).

To know what all Raqesh Bapat discussed, watch this exclusive video interview below:

On the professional front, he was seen in a music video with his former girlfriend, Shamita Shetty.

Also Read | Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 PROMO: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Mr Faisu set the tone with dance moves

