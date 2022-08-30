EXCLUSIVE: Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj shares deets about Ganesh Chaturthi celebration on Anupamaa set

The festive vibe is at its peak and everyone is engrossed in prepping up for the big day tomorrow - Ganesh Chaturthi. The festival is celebrated on a large scale and there is immense excitement among the audience. Actors usually spend a major part of their day on their set, and thus develop a close bond with their co-actors. Therefore, they too, celebrate the festivals on the set with the same zeal. Most of the serials try to incorporate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, which also turns out to be a turning plot for the audience.

Currently, Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna's daily soap, Anupamaa, is the most-watched show. And, speaking about how Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on the set here, Gaurav Khanna spilled some beans. He, exclusively told Pinkvilla, "We celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in a very lavish manner, and Rajan Shahi sir (Anupamaa's producer), personally participates in the preparations of it. This time, we are having 11 days-Ganpati on Anupamaa's set. The love that our show receives is only because of Ganpati Bappa. It's the Almighty, who has made this show loved by people across age and area barriers."

Adding further, Gaurav Khanna shared, "Rajan sir is very supportive of this and on the first day of our Ganpati, the unit will have an off as a lot of actors are welcoming Ganpati ji at their homes too for 1.5 days. So, the production house is very supportive in that scenario. We'll be going to each other's houses in Ganpati . It's all God's grace that we are being loved and receive so much affection for our show. Thanks to the Almighty."

Talking about the show, Anuj invites the Shahs over for Ganesh ji's puja. Vanraj accepts the invitation and they decide on starting afresh.

Also Read | Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 makers drop the promo post-generation leap; WATCH

