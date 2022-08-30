Thiruchitrambalam box office collections; Emerges highest grossing Tamil film for Dhanush

Tamil romantic family drama Thiruchitrambalam starring Dhanush has performed very well at the Indian box office. The film collected Rs. 11.50 crores approx in its second weekend, for a total of Rs. 60 crores plus as of yesterday. It has grossed another $2.90 million (Rs. 23 crores) overseas, for a worldwide box office collection of Rs. 83 crores plus.

With these numbers, the film is the highest-grossing Tamil film for Dhanush, both in India and globally. The biggest film featuring Dhanush remains his Bollywood debut Raanjhanaa, which grossed Rs. 83 crores in India and Rs. 94 crores worldwide. Thiruchitrambalam will have an outside chance of taking down the worldwide number. The way the film performed in its first weekend, it felt like the former will fall too, but the holds after that weren’t as strong.

The box office collections of Thiruchitrambalam at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 47.25 crores (8 days)

2nd Friday - Rs. 2 crores

2nd Saturday - Rs. 4.50 crores

2nd Sunday - Rs. 5 crores

2nd Monday - Rs. 1.50 crores

Total - Rs. 60.25 crores

The film is also the highest-grossing film for the actor in Tamil Nadu with Rs. 52 crores, overtaking Rs. 51 crores of Karnan last year. The box office run of Karnan was cut short by the CoVID shutdown just after two weeks in release. Thiruchitrambalam won't be facing any such lockdown, but there will be competition from Vikram starrer Cobra starting tomorrow. Still, the film has probably enough momentum to reach Rs. 60 crores in the state.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Thiruchitrambalam in India is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 52 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 2.50 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 4 crores

Kerala - Rs. 1 crores

Rest of India - Rs. 0.75 crores