EXCLUSIVE: Motherhood: Raveena Tandon on adopting her children: It has been the BEST decision of my life

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, former Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon spilled beans about her favourite thing about being a mom, adopting at a young age, and more.

Raveena Tandon made headlines when she decided to adopt two girls, Pooja and Chaya at the young age of 21. The Bollywood actress was one of the leading ladies of her time and gave multiple hit films with actors like Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and more. She opened up to us about how being a mother changed her life for the better, her experiences and more! Read on...

What are some of your best memories of motherhood?

There are plenty of them, actually! Be it getting Pooja and Chaya home, getting them married, being witness to the birth of their babies. Then, of course, I was blessed with my two babies Rasha and Ranbirvardhan which enhanced my choices as a mother. I have become more compassionate as a person and at the same time, I feel like this powerful woman because I am like this shield to my kids. In addition, being a mom to 4 just creates this aura of oozing positivity around me.

You adopted at a very young age. How was that experience?

I didn’t like how their guardian would behave with them and some instinct in me pushed me to take them to my home. There was something about them that made me feel that me being a 21-year-old doesn’t matter. I can say it has been the best decision of my life. I cherish each and every moment I have shared with them, from taking them into my arms for the first time to walking them down the aisle.

When you look at it today. How fulfilling is the experience?

It's an unparalleled experience, indeed. I have always felt one does not need to be a multi-billionaire to make a difference to someone’s life but just have a kind heart and doing your two bits. Back then people were apprehensive on my decision and said no one would want to marry someone with this ‘baggage.’ But as they say, what is destined to be, it will happen. I couldn’t have been more blessed. They still write letters to me to show their love. I would encourage everyone, even single moms, to come forward and do the same. The process is a lot smoother now as compared to how it was back then.

