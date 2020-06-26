5 Reasons why Gemini is the most disliked zodiac sign in astrology

Every zodiac is not liked by others for certain reasons. Among all the star signs, Gemini is the most disliked one because of their nature and personality traits. Read on to know more.

Gemini people are born between May 21 and June 21. They are social, talkative, whimsical and a bit nosy. They love to gossip about others and want to be the centre of attention always. Geminis always have different exciting stories to share with their friends which help them to be in the spotlight easily. So, if you are hanging out with a Gemini, he or she will keep you busy with their stories.

But Gemini often is disliked by others mostly because of their two-faced character. So, it’s quite tough to know what they think of others truly. Every zodiac sign has certain negative side and they are also disliked for some reasons by others. But it has been noticed that Gemini is the most disliked one.

Why everybody hates Gemini mostly?

1- Gemini is not good with listening. They cannot listen to others properly. They also over-communicate with people which sometimes may create a problem.

2- They are two-faced. In a moment, they are sweet to others and the next moment they become very harsh. For being two-faced, they also like to do gossip about others who they hate the most. But won’t leave any chance to be nice to them. So, it becomes very tough to play a mind game with them.

3- Nothing can entertain a Gemini person for a long time. They get bored very easily and quickly. So, these people are always into making new plans for their entertainment. But it’s not possible to find a new source of fun every time.

4- Humour of these people is really harsh. And they often don’t understand the difference between a joke and an insult. So, you have to be very careful when a Gemini is around you.

5- It’s very hard to understand their commitment towards anything. They are either too available or not available at all. There is no balance between these two. This becomes quite problematic for relationships.

