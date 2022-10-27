8 Negative Traits of a Leo You Should Be Aware of

Many Leos you encounter will have quite a regal air about them, just like the lions they are named after. The fire signs born between July 23 and August 22 are energetic and quirky. They rule the celestial jungle as kings and queens. People born under the sign of Leo value belonging to a group and are usually dependable and powerful people. Everyone they know finds them appealing because of their unique aura. They go above and above to assist those in need because they were born to help. They are not discouraged by the time and energy it could take to assist their loved ones. Furthermore, they are fiercely protective of their loved ones and friends. Their greatest concern is frequently maintaining the family's unity, stability, and health, so any family divisions have a significant impact on them. People born under this sign rarely fall out of step with others or lose relationships since they have strong bonds with their family and friends.

1. A Sense of Entitlement Those with a Leo sun sign are driven by their ego and are deeply hurt when it is wounded. They frequently develop an unjustified sense of entitlement due to their pride and they enjoying flaunting a sense of privilege. As a result, these individuals frequently struggle when required to obey directions from others. 2. They Smother Loved Ones with Their Arrogance Leos frequently have the power to infuse their surroundings with warmth, brightness, and life. They prefer to be surrounded by a sizable social circle of people who will adore and value them. However, their desire to dominate and control their social circles can make them appear suffocating to friends and family. Additionally, they may end up being ignored and left alone, which is pretty much the worst thing that can happen to a Leo. 3. They Act Childishly When it comes to their pride, some Leos may be downright brittle, which makes them sensitive to criticism in any form. When they feel ignored, these sensitive signs can immaturely act childish around their friends and loved ones. Some even act out till they get the spotlight they so desperately seek.

4. They Can Be Egocentric and Vain Leo zodiac signs enjoy being the centre of attention, just like our Sun does in the solar system. They enjoy receiving flattering praises, which frequently come readily to them. Leos may be perceived by other signs as being extremely haughty and selfish, which causes them to distance themselves from people they find to be a waste of time. 5. They Never Stop Showing Off They frequently attract other signs to themselves due to their inherent dignity and charisma. Many lovers succumb to Leo's magnetic pull. However, an insecure Leo will occasionally be seen flaunting their abilities excessively. Many Leos seek outside validation, even though their pride forbids them from admitting it. 6. They Can Be Lethargic Leos are energetic, theatrical, and passionate people who enjoy themselves immensely in the spotlight. They are incredibly passionate and fiery, although they can have a tendency to be lethargic. They don't always worship their work since they also enjoy being slackers.

7. Some Deem Them Argumentative A strong fighter, a Leo is like a lion. They are committed to fighting for their beliefs despite the various obstacles they confront in life. Leos are renowned for their never-say-die spirit. When defending their lovers, they become ferocious like roaring lions, but they also never back down from a fight, which makes them argumentative. They will often be the first ones to start a fight with their boyfriend or girlfriend, but refuse to apologise for their own mistakes due to their combative nature. 8. Loyalty Is Not Their Strong Suit Leos can date several people before settling down with "the one." In their love lives, they can be dramatic, frequently engaging in provocative and teasing games to tempt their partners. Some undeveloped, married Leos commit infidelity frequently and have passing flirtations with co-workers. The Silver Lining Leos enjoy luxury and material possessions. They like to accumulate wealth and select careers that pay well and provide them the opportunity to be in charge. They make excellent protectors and leaders. As a result, they frequently serve as the foundation of social groupings and take the initiative in making decisions and planning. A majority of Leos have an innocent appearance, and their upbeat personalities make them fun to be around.

