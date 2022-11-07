Here's the Truth About Virgo Man and Pisces Woman Compatibility

When Virgo and Pisces first meet, they will be fantasized about each other’s persona and couldn’t resist the magnetism towards each other. Virgo will be captivated by the imaginative powder and dreamy way of witnessing the world whereas, on the other hand, the pragmatic and mature mind of Virgo will capture the attention of Pisces. Although their attraction will fade away with time and they might start losing interest in each other as soon as they get the idea of unmatchable personality traits. However, this couple is not doomed to flop. While this earth and water pair is completely opposite to each other and their clashes are natural, they are quite smart to resolve them which makes their commitment beautiful, spiritual, and healing. Here is everything you need to know about Virgo Man and Pisces Woman Compatibility. Emotional Compatibility of a Virgo Man and Pisces Woman

When it comes to emotions, both are always on a different wavelength which only escalates the chances of smashes and squabbles. Pisces is ruled by Neptune which adds up to their mood swings while creating fluctuations in their emotions and sentiments while Virgos are more practical and mature personalities. The ever-changing mood of Pisces can irritate the Virgos while creating dilemmas in their relationship. Watery Pisces is mutable and go with the flow while believing in letting the hard things go whereas earthy Virgo believes in boundaries and control. These two can fulfil each other’s emotional flaws to make their commitment work.

Friendship Compatibility of a Virgo Man and Pisces Woman A relationship always works better when the couple is a friend first! Though the two signs are poles apart from each other, they both bring things/qualities to the table that the other does not have, and share it with the other and that is how they solidify their bond. Both of them help in clearing out the haziness so that the other can make sense of everything. This friendship kinda bond works as a magnetic pull between them, and keeps them interested and intrigued by each other. Virgo is ruled by the planet of communication which means if its other half Pisces is having any sort of trouble understanding things in a relationship, Virgo hustle hard, makes them comfortable and tries to solve the problem with an open conversation, acting as a foundation strength in the relationship. Sexual Compatibility of a Virgo Man and Pisces Woman The Virgo and Pisces spark great chemistry in the bedroom but might take a whole lot of time to reach there. Their main aim is to fulfil the desires of each other and their similar fantasies and obsession are what keeps them active and passionate in the bedroom. Being highly reciprocal, this couple ensures to provide each other with a burst of satisfaction in bed but speaking up about the direction to take can be a bit problematic for both of them.