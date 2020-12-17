THESE are the most masculine and feminine zodiac signs in astrology

Among all the 12 zodiac signs, some are highly masculine and others are very feminine in nature. So, here are the names of the most masculine and feminine signs.

There are total 12 zodiac signs in astrology which are equally divided into all 12 months. They bear their own features and they belong from four elements- earth, water, fire and air. Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn belong to the earth element. Pisces, Scorpio, Cancer are from water element. Aries, Sagittarius, Leo are fire signs. Gemini, Aquarius and Libra are from the air element.

These signs are also masculine and feminine. But which signs are most masculine and which are feminine? Here’s what you should know about them.

Most masculine zodiac signs:

According to astrology, fire and air signs are masculine, i.e. Libra, Gemini, Aquarius, Aries, Leo, Sagittarius are all masculine zodiac signs. And earth and water are feminine zodiac signs- Cancer, Pisces, Scorpio, Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn.

The most masculine and most feminine signs?

It is said that among all these signs, Pisces is the most feminine and Aries is the most masculine signs. This is also considered by other planets and the rising sign of one’s chart.

Masculine vs Feminine signs?

The difference between masculine and feminine signs is feminine signs are passive, inward and absorbing, while masculine signs are active, outward.

Feminine signs absorb energy from their surroundings and process it within themselves to experience it emotionally which is often seen in water signs. And masculine zodiac signs reflect energy from their surroundings. They unconsciously create a shield around them against the energy and push it off either with intellectual or intuitive responses. This is what air and fire signs do. Without absorbing any energy, they can quickly transform it into words or action. Which is why feminine signs are often considered to be calmer and slower-demeanour, while masculine ones are quite agitated and quicker-paced demeanour.

Masculine has light and fast-moving energy. They are often considered to be insensitive towards other’s actions and words especially to the feminine ones who absorb energy.

Feminine signs have a careful and cautious nature. Their action will always be for their self-protection. They convey their words cautiously and take their decisions very seriously. But due to their energy-absorbing nature, these zodiac signs easily get hurt and emotional. Also Read: Aries, Libra, Capricorn: This is how different zodiac signs express their dark side

