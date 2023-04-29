20+ Best Bumble Openers to Break the Ice And Start a Conversation

Online dating has become increasingly popular in today's era. One of the most popular dating apps for both casual dating and relationships is Bumble. While it is easy to swipe through potential matches, starting a conversation can be daunting as the first Bumble message you send is crucial. It is your chance to make a promising first impression on someone you feel connected to. This impression will potentially help you start a smooth conversation that could lead to a meeting, dates, and something more. With so much pressure riding on those first few words, it can be challenging to decide what to say on Bumble. However, by keeping in mind a few tips and using some of the best Bumble openers, you can increase your chances of getting a response and starting a great conversation.

Whether you are looking for a casual chat or a potential romance, good Bumble openers can set the tone for a great interaction. So, let's quickly read on to make sure you never miss out on a great match!

What Are Some Tips for Sending the Best Bumble Openers to Use on Guys?

Be Yourself

Nothing can beat a genuine approach that expresses your authentic self. When you swipe right on Bumble, make sure you are being yourself in your first Bumble message. Do not opt for cliché pick-up lines or generic one-liners. Instead, choose something that you found interesting on their profile (like pics, bio, passions, activities) and express yourself. After all, you want that person to know the real you so that both of you can connect genuinely and have a memorable time!

Keep It Simple

Men are simple creatures who appreciate a direct approach. This means, the more straightforward your Bumble opening line, the more likely the guy will like it. The more complicated, witty, or sarcastic your Bumble opener, the lesser the chances of the guy willing to reply. So, do not overthink or try to go overboard to impress the guy. Instead, keep your Bumble message simple, easy, and to which the guy can effortlessly reply!

Do Not Be Judgmental

There are all sorts of profiles on Bumble. While some are looking for a casual hangout, others are looking for a long-term relationship. So, based on what you actually want in a guy, approach every bio with an open mind and positive attitude. Send a welcoming Bumble opener that will make the guy excited to send a response and not feel judged.

Keep It Fun

One of the best ways to win a guy's attention is through humor. So, for your first Bumble message, you can share something funny or a fun incident that you relate to his profile. You can also ask a question in a slightly teasing (not disrespectful) way that will catch the guy's attention and make him want to have a conversation with you! However, don’t force a joke or sarcasm and instead focus on keeping what you say lighthearted.

Ask Open-ended Questions

Questions make another best Bumble openers and great ice-breakers. The only thing you have to take care of is to go through the guy's profile thoroughly. Read deep into the profile and pay attention to his hobbies, interests, likes, passions, and so on. Then shoot an open-ended question that he simply cannot resist. For example, if the guy has mentioned that he plays a musical instrument, ask him when and how he first learned to play it, which song he plays best, or if he wishes to learn any other instrument in the future. Avoid asking questions that are close-ended and can potentially have a simple one-word reply or a yes/no answer.

Keep It Playful with Emojis

When you are out of words, use emojis as a shield. From being slightly flirty to fun and playful — you can use emojis to show your creative side and peak the interest of the guy. However, remember not to go overboard with complicated emojis that become less mysterious and more burdensome.

Be Confident

Confidence is a quality that everyone appreciates. So, next time you send a Bumble message, make sure you do not sound anxious, nervous, desperate, or dejected. Instead, be bold. If you like a guy's profile, DM him saying, "Hey! Your profile bio is awesome and intriguing. I would love to meet you over a coffee to get to know you better."

Keep It Short And Crisp

Your first Bumble message should be such that it instantly catches the attention of the guy. Your goal should be to break the ice and kick-start the conversation. So, try to avoid paragraphs or chunks of text. Be it an introductory line, question, or compliment — make sure that you keep it short, crisp, clear, concise, and to the point.

Do Not Sound Rude

It is quite common to confuse being bold, confident, and crisp with being rude. However, that is something we would want to avoid. You can be assertive and to the point and still sound sweet. Keep in mind that your opening line for Bumble should make the guy feel comfortable and welcome to reply.

Use Movie One-liners on Movie Buffs

Using filmy one-liners is another way to send your Bumble opening line. For example: “You had me at hello.” (Jerry Maguire), "Fasten your seat belts. It's going to be a bumpy night." (All About Eve), "Why don't you come up sometime and see me?" (She Done Him Wrong), or "I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship." (Casablanca). From comedy or cheesy to intellectual or sarcastic — these movie references will break the ice in the coolest way, making room for an easy and flowy conversation!

Send a Relatable Gif Or Meme

One of the best Bumble openers and probably the most effortless ways to start a conversation is by sending a relatable meme or gif. It will add humor while creating a comfortable and inviting space for the guy to respond. Not everyone loves or gets gifs though, so try to be discerning.

Start a Light Debate

Be it his interest, a political view, a quote he shared, or a hobby — notice what catches your attention on the guy's Bumble intro. Now you can either send him a question or express your opinion, urging him to reply. Both these Bumble openers will work perfectly in your favor while showing your genuine interest and psyche!

Compliment Something on Their Profile

Compliments are the most straightforward and authentic way to win someone over. So, if you think you are out of words or are nervous enough to come up with a Bumble opening line, praise his photo or profile. The only thing to remember here is to be respectful. While healthy compliments will pique the guy's interest to respond to your message, disrespectful or cheap comments will only make him swipe left on your profile.

Try a Pick-up Line

Pickup lines also make for good Bumble openers. All you have to do is personalize your Bumble pickup line slightly to make sure it shows your honest interest to the guy. From cheesy and cute to funny Bumble openers — choose the one that best fits the guy's Bumble profile and maximize your chances of getting his reply!

Invite Them to a Sweet Challenge

If you are one of those women who believe that opening lines for Bumble are slightly cliche, why not swipe right the guy and invite him to a sweet challenge? Be it a quick 20 Questions game or Two Truth And A Lie — throwing a quick and playful challenge will automatically make you stand out from other profiles. This, in turn, will enhance your chances of getting a reply and kick-starting the conversation!

20+ Best Bumble Openers to Make the First Move And Kick-start a Smooth Conversation

What are you reading right now? If you could only listen to one musician for the rest of your life, who would it be? Hi! Both of us visited [common interest location]. What did you think about it? I love your taste in music. It is similar to mine. Have you listened to any good new albums recently? What would you do if you were invisible for a day? What is the best concert you have ever been to? Hey! I see we both love [common interest from their profile]. Have you been to any awesome [related activity] spots around here? Where should I travel this year? What do you like most about your job? I see in your profile that you love traveling. What is your favorite place that you have visited so far? Wow, you definitely have a way with words. Who is your favorite author? Hey! I love your [picture/interest]. Where was that taken? Who is your favorite superhero? What was the last thing you binge-watched? What was your childhood dream job? What was the high and low of this week so far? I saw you are into [hobby] too. What got you interested in it? How long have you been doing it? Hey! I see you are a foodie too. What is your favorite cuisine? Can I interest you in some mediocre conversation over coffee/tea this weekend? I, too, love hiking! What is your favorite trail in the area? I cannot take my eyes off your lovely dog in your profile picture. What is their name, breed, and criteria for a dog mom? My go-to: 🍕👫❓What about you?

Conclusion

When it comes to online dating and speed dating on apps like Bumble, starting a conversation with someone you are interested in can be intimidating and confusing. One line can make the difference between getting a response and being ignored. That is where this article highlighting critical tips and best Bumble openers comes in handy for you. The perfect opening line can make all the difference in whether or not your conversation goes anywhere. Also, a good opener can capture your someone special's attention and set the tone for a great conversation. Next time when you swipe right, make sure you use the above tips and open with a great line that will surely get you a response!

