150 Most Revealing Speed Dating Questions to Help You Decide

Speed dating aka a process to communicate with a potential partner for a short span of time requires a list of thrilling and quick speed dating questions. Only a series of good inquiries aid in analysing whether he or she would be a great match for you or not. Though speed dating is an outstanding concept where you meet abundant new people in a social setting like a cafeteria, club, or park, breaking the ice and starting the conversation could be a little intimidating. Plus, when you attend such events, you only have a restricted time frame of 3-5 minutes to chat with every person. So, we would advise you to prep a list of questions beforehand to easily swoop in the conversation and rightly determine your date’s personality.

Whether you are a newbie to this concept or a traditional player who is still looking for fresh questions to ask in speed dating, you are certainly in for a treat here! From funny, and personal to engaging — we have jotted down a list of interesting inquiries that can not only help you initiate a good conversation but also help you evaluate if you want to pursue a person for a longer date. So, make use of our carefully collected and thoughtfully framed speed dating questions and figure out whether you want to go ahead with them or not in just a few minutes.

Engaging Questions for Speed Dating to Know Their True Personality

Where were you born and brought up? Do you prefer to be indoors or outdoors? What are your best characteristics? Are you a religious person? What brought you here? Do you like to call or text? Are you afraid of something? Who do you admire most? Are you a possessive person? Are you an optimist or a pessimist? What are your fantasies or dreams about relationships? Do you believe in a long-term relationship or short-term flings? What interests you most in a person? What’s your weird quirk? What music are you listening to these days? Are you a thinker or a doer? Mountains or beaches? Do you work out? How do you like to spend time on a date? Are you a coffee or a tea person? What are you most proud of yourself? Are there any hidden talents you own? What can easily make you angry? What according to you is an ideal vacation? Do you consider yourself a chill person or an overthinker? Are you a spontaneous person or love to swear by plans? Do you enjoy adventurous activities? Do you read books? What kind of series or shows interests you the most? Do you have any sexual fantasies that people may find weird? Do you enjoy traveling or are you always in a hurry to reach your destination? What’s your life’s biggest regret? Have you ever been in a serious relationship? Tell me one of your most awkward moments. What could be a valid reason for someone to cheat on their partner? Would you rather get intimate without love or love without sharing intimacy? Are you a breakfast-in-bed kinda person? If your ex calls and asks you to go back to being with them, what would you do? What’s your definition of a pure relationship?

Advertisement

Easy And Chill Ice Breaker Speed Dating Questions

40. Would you rather sing or dance?

41. What’s your guilty pleasure?

42. Are you a foodie or a health aficionado?

43. What are you currently watching on Netflix? Suggest something for me.

44. How do you spend your weekends?

45. Do you like parties?

46. Do you prefer horror movies or comedies?

47. Are you a night owl or an early bird?

48. Do you believe in ghosts?

49. What are you passionate about in life?

50. How do you practise self-care?

51. What’s your favorite dish?

52. Do you enjoy cooking?

53. Who was your first crush?

54. Do you have any silly habits?

55. Who’s your favorite celebrity?

56. What’s your favorite cuisine?

57. What’s your comfort food?

58. Do you prefer virtual shopping or bargain hunting?

59. Do you have any pets?

60. Do you forgive and forget things easily?

61. Describe your three best qualities.

62. What do you do to relax?

63. How do you pamper yourself?

64. Do you prefer getting drunk or being sober?

65. Would you rather spend all day at home or all day out of the house?

66. Would you rather have a partner with a great sense of humor or a partner who is super attractive?

67. Do you prefer a loud or audacious partner or a very shy and restricted one?

68. Would you need your friends' approval before dating someone?

69. Do you prefer to be in one committed relationship or have several partners?

70. What would you do: cut ties with your ex as soon as you break up or be friends with them?

Irresistible And Funny Speed Dating Questions

71. Which animal do you find quite similar to your personality and why?

72. If you could become a thing or an animal, what would you like to be?

73. What's the weirdest thing you've ever dreamed of?

Advertisement

74. What is the weirdest name your parents, friends, neighbor or relatives have ever called you?

75. What according to you is the best thing about being single?

76. If you ever get a chance to go out on a date with celebrities, which star would you pick and why?

77. What's the worst joke you've ever heard?

78. Have you ever done something ridiculous on a dare?

79. What’s the funniest punchline you ever used in a conversation?

80. Have you ever done something stupid on your first date?

81. What is your craziest fantasy?

82. What color best describes your personality?

83. Did you ever go to a wedding uninvited just for the free food?

84. How do you convince your boyfriend or girlfriend to do what you want them to do?

85. Tell me about some tactics you would use to get attention from your partner.

86. What superpowers would you like to have?

87. What’s been your worst dating experience?

88. Who would you want to be stuck with on an island?

89. If you were a vegetable, what vegetable would you be?

90. If you could be speed-dating with one celebrity tonight, who would it be?

91. If given a chance, on whom would you spy?

92. If you had to go to prison, what would be the reason?

Best Speed Dating Questions

93. What is your worst addiction?

94. What is the most romantic thing you have ever done for a partner?

95. What is that one thing that can easily make you smile?

96. What can easily make you burst into tears?

97. Which place would you like to head to for a first date?

98. How would you describe yourself in two words?

99. Is sexual compatibility important to you in a relationship?

100. Do you believe in soulmates?

101. What are your career goals?

102. What are you looking for in a partner?

103. What is the most romantic thing someone can do for you?

Advertisement

104. What is the biggest turn-on for you?

105. How do you judge a person?

106. What is the biggest turn-off for you in a partner?

107. How do you start your day?

108. Do you like doing household chores?

109. Are you an introvert or an extrovert?

110. What has been your biggest adventure so far?

111. What is your zodiac sign? Do you believe in astrological predictions?

112. Tell me about your fondest childhood memory.

113. Do you believe in saving money or spending it?

114. What is the blandest thing you have ever tasted?

115. Would you go out of your comfort zone to fix things with your partner?

116. Are you a social media person or a private one?

117. How do you like to waste your time?

118. How do you handle tough situations?

119. How do you deal with loneliness?

120. What have you learned from your previous relationships?

121. Do you consider yourself an emotional person?

122. What new experiences in life would you love to gain?

123. What’s the worst nightmare you ever witnessed?

125. Are you happy with your career?

126. What is the greatest thing that you have accomplished in your life so far?

127. What are your future plans career-wise?

128. What according to you is the key to a healthy and happy long-term relationship?

129. What is your first impression of me?

130. Is there anyone who inspires you a lot?

131. Do you listen to your brain or do you stick by your heart during stressful situations?

132. What is that one skill that makes you stand out as a person?

133. Which is your favorite color?

134. What genre of topics interests you most?

135. How do you keep yourself motivated during the low phases of life?

136. Are you an active person on social media?

137. How important are external appearances and looks for you?

138. What do you first notice when you meet someone new?

139. What would you be working on if you didn’t need money?

Advertisement

140. What would people be most surprised to learn about you?

141. Do you have a knack for collecting expensive extraordinary pieces of stuff?

142. Are you a party person?

143. Which is your favorite country?

144. What are your top 3 negative traits?

145. What is that one thing that can make you insecure about your partner?

146. Do you like sweets or love eating spicy food?

Advertisement

147. How do you relax and unwind?

148. What do you do on most Sundays?

149. Do you believe in magic?

150. Who do you find most attractive in this room?

151. Describe the relationship of your dreams.

Conclusion

To quickly learn about the personality of your date, throw in a few of these speed dating questions mindfully! The questions listed here are designed to help you in identifying your potential dating partner on a swift note. Moreover, try to keep your tone very light, cordial, and breezy while probing to avoid sounding desperate. Don’t be afraid to give these questions a good spin according to your situation so as to keep the conversation flowing smoothly. Even though you are determining the questions ahead of time, be open to spontaneity. Always remember, the key to standing out in speed dating is keeping the questions and answers light and simple.

Moreover, try to be a little gentle and put a big smile on your face while answering or questioning to make the conversations go breezily. Enjoying and finding a compatible match is the only purpose of speed dating, so have fun while you converse with multiple people and never let negativity strike your mind. Additionally, avoid asking offensive questions related to their ex-relationships, income, or address. Also, if this is your very first meeting with them, never force them to share contact details or don’t bog them down with too many questions about personal information.

ALSO READ: Fun Relationship Questions to Ask Your Partner