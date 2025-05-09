Is Jeremy Renner Ready to Return as Hawkeye in MCU’s Season 2? Here’s What We Know Amid Salary Dispute

Jeremy Renner recently made headlines after reportedly turning down an offer to reprise his role as Hawkeye. However, the actor has now addressed the possibility of returning, expressing strong interest in playing the character again. The American Hustle star also shared his excitement about bringing back the fun of Hawkeye for his kids' foundation.

In a recent candid conversation with Josh Horowitz, the Mayor of Kingstown actor opened up about his life, career, and desire to return as the beloved superhero.

When asked about the rumors surrounding Hawkeye Season 2—reportedly set to be filmed in a Raid-style format—Jeremy Renner confirmed that there’s some truth to the buzz.

“We got into it, like storywise and stuff, and in just doing another season and that everyone’s interested in it,” the Wind River actor shared, adding that he would never say no to the role.

He also mentioned that some ideas are still being worked out by the production team but affirmed that he’s “always game” to portray the character again.

Describing his work with Marvel Studios as a “fun world,” Jeremy Renner also emphasized the importance of his role, stating that he values the “currency of doing it” for the impact it has on the kids in the foundation he runs.

Renner further explained that his portrayal of Hawkeye provides the children with a sense of pride, a face they can look up to, and a strong figure to learn from, underscoring the role’s positive influence on the young ones.

In case you're not aware, Jeremy Renner runs the RennerVation Foundation, which supports children in foster care and at-risk youth.

This latest update about Hawkeye comes after Renner revealed that he had turned down an offer for season 2 of the Disney+ series, citing that the producers only offered "half the money" of what he received for season 1.

