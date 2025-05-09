Why Emily in Paris Season 5 Was Interrupted by the Pope’s Arrival in Rome? Find Out Here

Production for Emily in Paris Season 5 has run into delays just three days after filming began in Rome. A source told US Weekly that news coverage surrounding the announcement of the new Pope has disrupted shooting. “All the news helicopters covering the new Pope are causing mayhem and making so much noise,” the insider shared.

Lily Collins, who plays Emily Cooper, and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who plays Sylvie, were filming near the Spanish Steps when they had to pause due to noise. The source said production had to 'keep stopping' and redo multiple takes. “The noise is crazy,” the source added.

The filming disruptions come after the announcement of Pope Leo XIV on Thursday, May 8. He succeeds Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21. Cardinal Dominique Mamberti made the official announcement from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica. Pope Leo XIV later appeared to greet the large crowd gathered in Vatican City.

The buzz around the new Pope has attracted global media attention. Helicopters and live coverage near the filming locations have made it difficult for the Netflix crew to continue with their planned scenes.

Although the series is currently filming in Rome, creator Darren Star has clarified that the show will not become Emily in Rome. “She didn’t change her Instagram handle to Emily in Rome,” Star told Deadline in September 2024.

“She is working in Rome sometimes. Sylvie’s company has an office in Rome. Emily’s getting that on its feet. I don’t necessarily think that it means permanent. In my mind, it’s definitely not a permanent, move to Rome. We’re not leaving Paris.”

French President Emmanuel Macron also weighed in last October, telling Variety he planned to 'fight hard' to keep the show based in Paris. Meanwhile, a third possible filming location, Saint-Tropez or Megeve, is being explored for future episodes.

