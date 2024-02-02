“Ab Pehna Mat Usko,” Netizens Ask Fan Who Got His Nike Air Jordan Signed by MS Dhoni

No one can deny the love and stardom of the former Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni enjoys. Fans celebrate him, for not just his achievements in cricket but also for his humble down-to-earth nature. His humility and simplicity have always won the hearts of his fans and have played a major role in increasing the fan base at the same time.

Recently, a video of the legendary Indian skipper surfaced on social media where he can be seen signing a fan’s shoe. This gesture is another proof of Dhoni’s admiration and celebration among his fans.

In the video, the fan can be seen presenting his Nike Air Jordan Power Blue shoe to the former Indian cricketer for an autograph. While posting the video, the former captioned it as, “Thank you @mahi7781 for making my day and giving an autograph on my NIKE AIR JORDAN POWDER BLUE.”

This video wasn’t left unattended by all the MSDians, who felt jealous as they expressed their awe and envy in the comment section. It was a dream come true moment for any MSDian and hence, the fans were envious as they weren’t the ones living the lucky moment.

While one user wrote, “Bhai woh shoes frame kar de pehna na mat plzzz,” the other one wrote, “ab pehna mat usko.”

Another user was left dumbfounded and expressed how lucky the fan was as he commented, “Yaar kitne lucky h yeh log.”

This is not the first time that fans have expressed their love and respect for the legendary captain for his autograph on a thing beloved to them. Earlier, in Ranchi, a fan got the backseat of his BMW car signed by him, revealing his admiration for the cricketer to the world.

The Chennai Super Kings skipper’s fans have always gone overboard to express their love for their favorite cricket star. Whether it be ditching the security to meet him on the ground, or to fill the stadium with their roars when he comes out to bat, fans have always been ahead of everyone else in celebrating the legend.

