Attack On Titan Prequel: Not Happening; Here’s Why The Project Is Getting Shelved

Since its debut in 2013, Attack on Titan has received universal critical acclaim, numerous accolades and is considered as one of the greatest anime series of all time. Critics and audiences have praised the show for its storytelling, animation, action sequences, characters, voice acting, soundtrack and dark themes. The anime is noted for its widespread appeal and enormous global popularity, being cited as an important factor in introducing anime to a new generation.

An Attack on Titan prequel was recently revealed to have been canceled by Hajime Isayama, the manga's official creator, over fears of ruining the series' continuity. PiedraMay 9, 2024. The prequel titled Attack on Titan FLY, would have aired 100 years prior to the main series. Due to the difficulty in drawing it and the unsuitability of the main story, Isayama did not make any progress in writing it.

Attack on Titan, a popular Japanese series, has a rich legacy, with creator Hajime Isayama still considering the finale. The anime and manga have been completed, making it one of the best series to launch from Japan. The series has returned with a special art book, and the creator admitted that he had plans to release a prequel manga alongside the book.

However, that did not happen. Isayama included a different one shot in the art book, but originally, the artist says he planned to ink a prequel to Attack on Titan.

"Actually, at first I was developing a story that would take place 100 years before the main story. However, when detailing such an episode, if there is any discrepancy with the main series, it won't make any sense. As such, I needed a lot of determination to actually draw it, so I didn't make any progress," the artist explained in the new art book.

He further continued, "However, events... made me realize that this one-shot's first priority was to make fans happy. So instead of going with my original idea, I decided to create a one shot that would depict something I said I would draw previously but hadn't yet: 'Why does Levi hold his tea cups in such a strange way?'"

Although Attack on Titan fans did not get a prequel, they received a special manga titled Bad Boy: Levi, which goes live in Japan. The one-shot explores Levi's history in the Underground with his mother, revealing how he was raised by a woman he admires greatly. Although fans missed a glimpse of Attack on Titan before, this latest one shot is still a significant gift.

A brief about Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan is set in a post-apocalyptic world where the remains of humanity live behind walls protecting them from giant humanoid Titans, Attack on Titan follows protagonist Eren Yeager, along with friends Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert. When a Colossal Titan breaches the wall of their hometown, Titans destroy the city and eat Eren's mother.

Vowing vengeance, Eren joins the elite Survey Corps, a group of soldiers who fight against Titans. It chronicles Eren's journey with the Survey Corps as they fight against the Titans while investigating their origin and history.

The manga is available on the K Manga app while the Attack on Titan anime is streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. The official synopsis of the series is below:

"Many years ago, the last remnants of humanity were forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scouting Legion dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive. Those within the city clung to the illusion of a peaceful existence until the day that dream was shattered, and their slim chance at survival was reduced to one horrifying choice: kill – or be devoured!"

Crunchyroll listed Attack on Titan in their Top 25 best anime of the 2010s. IGN and Polygon also listed Attack on Titan among the best anime series of the 2010s. Esquire named it one of the best anime series of 2023, while IGN and Men's Health named it one of the best of all time.

In 2021, during the first part of the final season, Attack on Titan was the most viewed television program in the United States, before it was overtaken by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier shortly before the mid-season finale. It broke the Guinness World Record for the most in-demand anime TV show. It was also the world's Most in-demand animated TV show, until it was surpassed by Jujutsu Kaisen this year.

