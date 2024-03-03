‘Bhai Is Only A Joke’: Fans Hilariously Mock Yuzvendra Chahal As Video Of Sangeeta Phogat Lifting And Spinning Him Goes Viral

Indian Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and wrestler Sangeeta Phogat shared a lighthearted moment on Friday at the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa wrap-up celebration which turned into fans mocking the star spinner. The video of their stunt has gone viral on social media. In the video, Phogat is seen putting Chahal onto her back and swirling him before the cricketer requests that she stop since his head appears to be spinning. Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma is one of the five finalists in the dancing reality program, and he previously asked fans to vote for her.

Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted in high spirits barely days after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revoked his yearly retainership following a video of the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa wrap-up party that went viral on social media. In a video shared on social media on Sunday, Chahal found himself in an unexpected situation where Sangeeta Phogat, who had been eliminated from the competition a few days ago, hoisted and swirled him, causing onlookers to make fun. And fans didn’t waste any opportunity.

Fan showed condolence towards Yuzvendra Chahal saying “Bhai ke bure din chal rahe hai”

Fans after seeing the video of Yuzvendra Chahal being swirled around couldn’t contain their excitement throwing their shades in what Yuzi might be going through. One such fan on social media felt so bad for Yuzi that he wrote, “Yuzi Bhai ke bure din chal rahe hai”

Advertisement

One fan couldn’t contain the excitement and spoke on how Yuzvendra Chahal is turned into a “joke” every time anything happens around him. The fan wrote, “Yuzi Bhai is only a joke to everyone nowadays”

Another fan made fun of Yuzi as he says it’s like anybody can pick on the Star Indian Spinner. The fan wrote, “Yuzi is now a joker for everybody koi bhi uthaa leta hai

Another fan puts him in the list of “legend” who let Sangeeta Phogat try her moves on him. The fan wrote, “ YUZI BHAI THE LEGEND"

Advertisement

One fan thought that Phogat was going to hit WWE superstar Brock Lesnar’s finisher “F5”. “I thought she was gonna do an F5"

The leg-spinner was one of seven cricketers that lost their contracts with the BCCI for the 2023/24 season. Chahal was originally classified as Grade C in the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the 2022/23 season, earning INR 1 crore.