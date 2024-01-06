Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Yuzvendra Chahal is all hearts seeing wife Dhanashree Verma’s performance

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 has been entertaining the audience with spectacular celebrity contestants’ dance performances ever since it aired. Now, the dance-based reality show has introduced six new wildcards: Manisha Rani, Awez Darbar, Sagar Parekh, Dhanashree Verma, Nikitha Gandhi, and Glenn Sardana. The makers have dropped promos of their performances and wildcard Dhanashree Verma’s husband cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal gave a cute reaction to her video.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s reaction to Dhanashree Verma's performance

The official channel of the show dropped a clip today giving a glimpse into Dhanashree Verma’s performance. Her hubby cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal reshared the video in his Instagram story and wrote, “Chotu” with a red heart. Well, hubby seems to be impressed with wifey’s performance.

Here’s the post of Yuzvendra Chahal:

The clip is uploaded with the caption, “Wildcard Dhanashree ne machaya hungama aur banaya sabko apne dance ka deewana! Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa, kal raat 9:30 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par.”

The clip also shows judge Malaika Arora enjoying her performance and Farah Khan even exclaiming, “Dhanashree, you are a terrific… fantastic dancer.” Dhanashree performed on the popular track Crazy Kiya Re from the movie Dhoom 2.

Check out Dhanashree Verma's performance here:

For the unversed, Dhanashree Verma is a trained dancer. Her dancing prowess has earned her an immense following and support on social media. She posts regular videos on Instagram and her YouTube channel. In some of the videos, her husband, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is also seen matching steps with her.

She is a choreographer and a dentist by profession. Dhanashree Verma has worked with many popular figures in the industry and it would surely be a treat to see her performances on the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 stage.

The dancer and choreographer came to the limelight when she got married to Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. The couple tied the knot in 2020. Two weeks back, they celebrated their anniversary and the cricketer posted a very sweet note for his ladylove, along with a series of pictures.

Meanwhile, the show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani. Celebrities Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, and Arshad Warsi are on the judges' panel.

