Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is currently in the last leg. The show will soon conclude and the viewers will get the winner of the show. Ahead of the grand finale, the contestants are putting their best foot forward and trying to appeal for votes from their fans. Dhanashree Verma received support from the Indian Cricket team. Cricketers like Yuzvendra Chahal (her husband) among others recorded a special video for her.

Dhanashree Verma gets a special video message from popular Indian Cricketers

Popular Indian Cricketers like Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, and Yuzvendra Chahal surprised Dhanashree by recording a video message for her and supporting her in her journey in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Dhanashree's friends in the video spoke about how things were difficult for Verma because of her health, despite of which she didn't give up and gave a competition to others.

Sharing the warm video on Instagram, Dhanashree wrote, "Blessed to have support from my best family. Thank you for watching my performances on the show and being so happy that I’m back to dancing. Your constant support throughout means so much. Now guys it’s your turn to show your support by voting for me tonight at 9:30 pm to 12 am. On SonyLiv App."

Have a look at the Indian Cricketers wishing Dhanashree Verma for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11-

Dhanashree Verma's journey in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Dhanashree Verma, a choreographer by profession, married to popular Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, entered Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a wildcard contestant. Verma was among the six wildcard contestants and only four got into the show. Dhanashree impressed the viewers with her performances and finesse.

Yuzvendra Chahal also appeared on the show to support his wife and had a fun time on the sets of the show as he disclosed intricate details about their relationship and marriage.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan while Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Malaika Arora are the judges of the show.

