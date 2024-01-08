WATCH: Yuzvendra Chahal joins Farah Khan’s birthday lunch on Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa 11 sets

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 judge Farah Khan celebrates her birthday on January 9th. Butt it seems that this year the birthday celebrations started a day earlier. The choreographer enjoyed her advance birthday lunch today on the sets of the show. She was joined by her co-judge, Malaika Arora, host of the show, Rithvik Dhanjani, and special guests Raveena Tandon and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Farah Khan's birthday lunch on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 sets

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 judge recorded a video that featured Raveena Tandon, Malika Arora, Yuzvendra Chahal, and others enjoying lunch with her. In the video, she can be heard explaining, "Wow, mera birthday ka lunch ho raha hain Jhalak ke set. Aur ye itna sara khana aaya hain. Ye hain Raveena ji. Aur ye aloo, rajma, mutton pulao, Malaika ji ne khud apne haaton se Arjun ko phone karke uske ghar se mangwaya hain. So, thank you Arjun for all this lovely food. Thank you. Aur ye bade bade naamcheen log aaye hain lunch khane; Rithvik hain, Rithvik Dhanjani, Shaukat, and Yuzi, aur… nahi chhodo.”

"(We are having my birthday lunch on the sets of Jhalak. Check out the food that we have. This is Raveena ji. This mutton pulao, potato, and rajma has been sent by Arjun. A few famous individuals are having lunch with us- Rithvin Dhanjani, Shaukat and Yuzi.)"

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

As Farah Khan turns the camera towards Yuzvendra Chahal, he wishes her a happy birthday. He waves and says, “Advance happy birthday ma’am.”

The video is uploaded with the caption, “Pre birthday celebrations on #jhalakdikhlajaa shoot!! So good to have friends who spoiled me today.. thank you @malaikaaroraofficial n @arjunkapoor for organising lunch for me.. @officialraveenatandon for getting me a special dish n @rithvikk_dhanjani for eating most of it n @yuzi_chahal23 for well.. just dropping in for lunch.”

Earlier today, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Raveena Tandon will grace the upcoming episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a guest. This video of Farah Khan, where the Bollywood actress is seen enjoying her food with the judges, proves the information is correct.

On the other hand, Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife, Dhanashree Verma, entered as a wildcard contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Manisha Rani, Awez Darbar, Sagar Parekh, Nikitha Gandhi, and Glenn Sardana are the other wildcard contestants. After voting by the audience, only four wildcards will qualify to stay.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan and Tabu reveal their marriage plans, but there’s a TWIST