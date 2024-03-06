DrinkItUp: Bisleri tells us how drinking water is cool and fun, featuring Deepika Padukone

Be it the clutter-breaking play safe, the landmark kiss to drink, and more recently the endearing camel campaign, and now the outstanding #Drinkitup, Bisleri sure knows how to move from one iconic campaign to another. In the latest campaign, Bisleri has roped in the youth icon Deepika Padukone as its first-ever global brand ambassador and set out to show how drinking water can be fun and be seen as a cool drink!

Featuring the global icon Deepika Padukone, the campaign breaks away from the mundane. The vibrant film is set against a twilight backdrop. Deepika Padukone effortlessly grooves to the remixed retro beats of "Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba," epitomising the sheer joy of staying hydrated. It vividly portrays that water isn't just a necessity but an avenue for fun and enjoyment.

Yet again, the campaign is a hit, taking the internet by storm, with people not just sharing the ad but going on to create hundreds of memes and reels around it. To keep the consumers hooked, they have started an influencer campaign with none other than the new national crush, Tripti Dimri. Followed by a lineup we love—Radhika Madan, Yuzvendra Chahal with wife Dhanashree Verma, Awez with brother Zaid Darbar—the list goes on. Bisleri has made the campaign a treat to watch by using a diverse set of influencers who are capturing the essence of the campaign in their own style, vs. a typical copy-and-paste campaign. It seems like the party has just begun!

By leveraging the dynamic presence of Deepika Padukone in the electrifying campaign, the brand’s aim is clear: to engage youngsters who may find staying hydrated boring and transform it into a fun and healthy habit. As the campaign unfolds, Bisleri's #DrinkItUp will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression, encouraging individuals to embrace hydration as fun and associate with Bisleri as an essential part of their lives. Alongside, it underscores the joyous facet of drinking water, fostering a fresh and compelling perception. They have successfully made the big statement that water is the OG beverage to hydrate with, and a cool one at that.