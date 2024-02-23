Dhanashree Verma's grandmother passes away, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 fame pens long note remembering her; PICS

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant Dhanashree Verma mourns the loss of her grandmother. In tribute to her cherished life, Dhanashree penned a lengthy, heartfelt note on her Instagram. She shared pictures and videos of her grandmother from her final days, indicating a close bond with her and expressing how difficult this farewell must have been.

Dhanashree Verma’s long note in memory of her grandmother

Recently, Dhanashree lost her grandmother to old age. In her memory, she penned a heartwarming note that reads, “Dearest Nani You’re someone who kept my name Dhanashree and since day 1 we had a bond of mother-daughter, guru- shishya, God and his child in true literal sense. You taught me how to present myself in front of family, friends and most importantly the outside world. The grace and the creativity that I have learnt along with the Kindness and warmth towards people that you know and the ones you don’t is a life changing lesson that I have received from you. Bravery & to be mentally strong is the weapon that has always helped the both of us to survive and to win any given situation as a women.” The actress attributes her life, personality, and achievements to her grandmother’s perseverance, highlighting the profound void her grandmother’s departure has left in Dhanashree’s life.

How Dhanashree’s grandmother shaped her personality

Dhanashree believes that who she is today is a direct result of her grandmother's influence. Describing her grandmother as her lifelong mentor who never left her side, she writes, “You’re an inspiration to many…. Inspite of having major ailments in life you continued to follow your passion and to spread love in every way possible.This is what I want to be in life and somewhere I am living that life but the true credit goes to you.”

Dhanashree further promises to make her late grandmother proud through her actions, believing that her grandmother will continue to bless her from above. The bond shared between them is indeed precious.

Dhanashree’s Last Moments with Her Grandmother

Dhanashree shares that she was unprepared for her grandmother’s passing, finding it hard to believe that their last meeting was indeed the final one. She writes, “You’re reuniting with Nanaji now… your true love Thank you for being the best person in my life

Maine hamesha aapka haath pakad ke aage chalna sikha hai aur aaage bhi aapko proud karungi.

Never thought I’d be holding your hand the last time. I will miss you Meri pyaari nani… my warrior Om Shanti”

Believing her grandmother will reunite with her grandfather in the afterlife, Dhanashree finds solace.

About Dhanashree Verma’s Career

In addition to her appearance on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, she has been a contestant in Bigg Boss 13 and has established herself as an actress with notable performances in Dil Jashn Bole - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Official Anthem (2023), Bali: Pyaar Chahiye (2021), and Aparshakti Khurana: Balle Ni Balle (2022). On December 22, 2020, she married Yuzvendra Chahal.

