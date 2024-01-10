Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: How did Dhanashree Verma meet Yuzvendra Chahal? Dancer shares her love story

Dhanashree Verma entered Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a wildcard contestant. The choreographer-dancer wooed everyone on day 1 with her mindblowing performance. Last weekend on the show, she also talked about how she met her husband Yuzvendra Chahal, and shared their love story that made the judges and the viewers go aww.

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal’s love story blossomed during lockdown

During the recent episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, hosts Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani quizzed Dhanashreee Verma about her love story. The dancer shared that she met her husband cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal during the lockdown. Further, sharing a sweet tale, Verma said, “During the lockdown, no matches were happening and all the cricketers were sitting at home and getting frustrated. During that time, Yuzi decided one fine day that he wanted to learn dance."

She added, "He had seen my dance videos on social media and back in the day, I used to teach dance and he approached me to be my student. I agreed to teach him. It was a very professional student-teacher relationship, I want to make it very clear. He took two months of training from me and I made him a good dancer. Suddenly after two months, he directly proposed to me for marriage. Woh batting karte bhi nahi but unhone chakka maar diya direct. (He doesn't bat, but he hit a six straightaway).”

Judges Farah Khan and Arshad Warsi teased the dancer with the former saying that Yuzi fooled her. Farah Khan believes that he must have seen her dance videos online and that learning to dance was just an excuse to take a step forward.

Dhanashree Verma on what she liked about Yuzvendra Chahal

In a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, Yuzvendra was the guest. Dhanashree was sitting behind the camera and the host invited her to join them to answer a few questions. The dancer-choreographer shared what attracted her to Yuzvendrra Chahal. She revealed, "I have always liked people who are passionate about their passion. He is very hardworking. He was dancing sincerely."

She added, "He used to practice and do his homework as well. Decency is what I loved about him. I liked the direct approach. Nobody does it these days. People want to explore their opportunities. He was straight up like, ‘mujhe shaadi karni hai’ (I want to get married)"

Verma also revealed an interesting detail. Apparently, she was not aware of Yuzvendra's profession when he approached her for the dance classes. "When I stopped watching cricket, that’s when he made his debut for India. It was good because when he messaged me regarding dance classes, I had no clue who Yuzi Chahal was," revealed the dancer.

Dhanashree Verma's mother's reaction to Yuzvendra Chahal asking her out

There was no pressure of marriage from Dhanashree's family. The dancer was content with her work, life, and friends. Talking about how her mom reacted when she told her about Yuzvendra asking her out, she shared, "Her first reaction was, ‘gaya tera student’." She explained that she never used to talk to her students and kept her professional life separate.

How Yuzvendra Chahal made the first move

Dhanashree revealed how Yuzi made the first move. She mentioned he used to talk to her about how she kept herself busy even during the lockdown and the dancer shared that it was creative work- taking online classes and making her dance videos that kept her busy. She told him, "I meet my friends on Saturday virtually to unwind." To this, the cricketer replied, "Can you give me one Saturday of yours?"

Yuzvendra Chahal on directly proposing Dhanashree Verma for marriage

Both Yuzvendra and Dhanashree shared that they maintained a professional relationship and didn't talk much. For the first two months, they only talked about dance. But Yuzi was the first to make a move to get to know each other better. He shared, "One night I was sitting and I messaged her saying, ‘I want to ask you something’. I asked her how she was so happy in everything even during the lockdown. Our proper interaction started from there."

Talking about what attracted him to Dhanashree, the cricketer shared, "I liked her vibes - she’s a self-made woman, like me. I really liked her and then I told my mom-dad about it."

Further, he added that they didn't date. “I straightaway told her, I don’t want to date you, I want to marry you. I didn't want to waste time. I was sure that she is the girl,” revealed Chahal.

The Indian cricketer and the dancer-choreographer-Youtuber tied the knot at an intimate ceremony in Gurugram on December 22, 2020, at the Karma Lakelands in Gurugram. It was an intimate ceremony with only close friends and family. The two often share endearing snaps of each other on social media which are always a delight for their fans..

