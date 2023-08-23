Dhanashree Verma drops cryptic post on Yuzvendra Chahal's Asia Cup 2023 ouster: ‘Being submissive can be...'

The team India squad for the highly anticipated upcoming Asia Cup 2023 was announced recently. However, the announcement came out as a major disappointment for Yuzvendra Chahal, the famous Indian leg spinner. The 33-year-old has not been included in the 17-member squad, which was announced by the current captain of the Indian cricket team, Rohit Sharma, and Ajit Agarkar, the Chief Selector of BCCI. After Yuzvendra Chahal's exclusion from the Asia Cup squad, his wife Dhanashree Verma took to her Instagram handle and dropped a cryptic post.

Dhanashree Verma's cryptic post grabs the attention

After Yuzvendra Chahal's snub from the Asia Cup 2023 squad made headlines, the cricket lovers have been actively expressing their disappointment over the same, on social media. Meanwhile, Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a cryptic post on her Story. The netizens are now suggesting that the cricketer's wife's post is clearly taking a dig at the BCCI's decision to exclude the leg spinner from Asia Cup squad.

"Now I have started to question this on a serious note. If being super submissive & introvert can be harmful for your work growth? Or do we all have to be an extrovert & street smart savvy to grow in life?" reads Verma's Instagram story. "In the end, it is between you and your God. And fortunately, the world is with you. Thankful. God is great," she continued in another Instagram story.

Check out Dhanashree Verma's Instagram story, and netizens reactions, below:

Yuzvendra Chahal's reaction to Asia Cup 2023 snub

The celebrated leg spinner, however, has decided to accept the decision of the Indian cricket team and BCCI gracefully and chose to be positive about it. After the Indian cricket team's current captain Rohit Sharma and BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar announced the 17-member team on Monday, Yuzvendra Chahal took to his official social media handles and shared a 'Rising Sun' emoji.

Meet the Asia Cup 2023 squad

The upcoming Asia Cup Squad of the Indian cricket team consists of some of the most talented players, including Captain Rohit Sharma, Vice Captain Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna.

