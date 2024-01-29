Brock Lesnar’s original plans for WWE Royal Rumble 2024 before Vince McMahon scandal revealed: Report

Did you know that ‘The Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar was expected to be at the Royal Rumble match on January 28? Yes, it's true. However, some unfortunate events last week in the WWE spoiled the company's plans for Lesnar.

As per reports, the giant wrestler’s entry in the Rumble match was going to be a high-end affair, but due to certain compulsions, Lesnar had to be replaced with an emerging wrestler from NXT.

Lesnar last appeared in a SummerSlam match against Cody Rhodes, and after losing to ‘The American Nightmare’, Lesnar was not seen in WWE. He was expected to make a return at the Royal Rumble 2024 but then things didn’t go down as they should have.

Not just this, Lesnar was expected to work with Dominic Mysterio at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in 2024, but that also appears to be stalled for now.

Why Lesnar couldn't Lesnar appear in Royal Rumble 2024

Lesnar’s absence from Royal Rumble has everything to do with former WWE employee, Janel Grant’s sex trafficking lawsuit against former Chairman, Vince McMahon. Vince though has resigned, but the lawsuit also involves Brock Lesnar, who also is believed to be a part of it.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the suit alleges that in 2021, McMahon instructed Janel Grant to create personalized sexual content for a WWE Superstar, described both as a UFC fighter and WWE talent.

While the suit did not name the wrestler, he was identified as Brock Lesnar. McMahon had allegedly shared the explicit photos with Lesnar, stating that the wrestler liked what he saw.

After Lesnar agreed to a new WWE contract, McMahon texted Grant in 2021, saying, “That part of the deal was f—ing you.”

In December, McMahon allegedly gave Grant’s personal phone number to Lesnar and Lesnar apparently asked her to send a video of herself urinating, and after she did that, he called her a “b—”.

The lawsuit also claimed that Lesnar expressed a desire to “set a play date”, but his travel plans were disrupted due to a snowstorm.

These were some shocking allegations against Brock Lesnar, because of which WWE had to reportedly cancel his appearance at Royal Rumble 2024.

Who replaced Lesnar?

It was none other than two-time NXT Champion, Bron Breakker who replaced Brock Lesnar. The creative team needed someone who could instill a high-volt action in the WWE, and thereby, Bron Breakker was selected for the job.

According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Bron Breakker was the last-minute addition. “It was definitely Bron Breakker. He was not scheduled for The Rumble. He was called up. They needed someone to look.. Brock was going to be in there looking impressive and they needed someone to fill those shoes. There weren't a lot of guys they would have given that spot to,” Dave Meltzer said.

The NXT superstar entered the Rumble at the 20th spot and went on to eliminate Jimmy Uso, Finn Balor, Ivar, and ‘The Nigerian Giant’, Omos. At last, he was eliminated by Dominic Mysterio, but by then Breakker had done his part.

The debut in the main roster at Royal Rumble, also gives a tremendous boost to Breakker’s WWE career, as he had an outstanding run in his debut match.

So, Brock Lesnar’s loss was Bron Breakker’s gain. And guess what the NXT superstar made the most of it.

