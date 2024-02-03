Carl Weathers Death: How Did Rocky Actor and Former NFL Player Die?

The former NFL player and Rocky movie actor Carl Weathers died on Thursday, at the age of 76. The Oscar-nominated actor was a huge name in Hollywood, with a backfoot in the NFL. His death came as a shock to the world. Carl Weathers' family released a statement about his demise recently.

What did Carl Weathers' family say about his cause of death?

The former actor died at the age of 76, the news released to the world by his family. Carl Weathers' family released a statement, talking about Carl Weathers's demise. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers," the former NFL player's family said in the statement.

Adding further the statement revealed that he died peacefully in his sleep. "He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024.... Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life." True that. Carl Weathers starred in one of the most successful movies in Hollywood's history, Rocky.

In the conclusion, the family said in their statement, "Through his contributions to film, television, the arts, and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner and friend."

Carl Weathers was born on January 14, 1948, and has made appearances in more than 75 movies and TV Shows during his screen career of more than 50 years. He wasn't just an actor, but someone with a background in the NFL as well. Carl Weathers used to be an NFL player, playing as a linebacker.

What NFL team did Carl Weathers play for?

Carl Weathers’ football career started at San Diego State University where he used to play as a linebacker. In the 1970 NFL Draft, Weathers had a non-draft status but despite that, he was signed as a free agent by the Oakland Raiders in 1970. With the Oakland Raiders, Carl Weathers played for the 1970 and 1971 NFL seasons.

In his first season with the Oakland Raiders, Carl Weathers played a total of eight games. Weather had a key role in the Raiders winning the Champions' title for AFC West Division, making it to their first-ever AFC Championship game. And all of that success under legendary coach John Madden.

Before the start of the 1971 NFL season, Carl Weather made a shift to safety, but he didn't stay in the NFL for long after that. In the 1971 season, he only played one game before the Raiders released him from the team in 1971. With that Carl Weathers' NFL Journey came to an end.

In what famous movies did Carl Weathers starred in?

Carl Weathers made a bold move after leaving the NFL and ventured into the world of movies, which turned out to be one of the greatest choices he ever made. He became a part of some of the most iconic films in history, such as the legendary Rocky series consisting of four films. Additionally, he showcased his talent in movies like Predator, Happy Gilmore, Action Jackson, and many others.

The world was taken aback by the sudden passing of Carl Weathers, and we sincerely hope that wherever he may be, he finds eternal peace. His fans are deeply saddened by his demise, and we send our heartfelt wishes to his family and loved ones. He will forever remain a legend in our hearts.

