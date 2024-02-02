Mika Brzezinski Weighs In on Donald Trump’s Taylor Swift Claim Amid Super Bowl Conspiracy Theory

Donald Trump is really feeling the heat from his comments about Taylor Swift. Mika Brzezinski, the popular American talk-show host, just fired back at the former president's remarks and his wild conspiracy theory involving Taylor Swift. Let's take a look at what she had to say about Donald Trump's comments on Taylor Swift.

Mika Brzezinski on Donald Trump's comment about Taylor Swift conspiracy theory

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to the Super Bowl in 2024, and as always, Taylor Swift will be there cheering on her boyfriend Travis Kelce. However, there's a viral conspiracy theory suggesting that Taylor's support isn't just for Travis, but also for Joe Biden.

With the upcoming elections, the battle between Biden and Trump is heating up all across the USA. While the former president hasn't publicly commented on Taylor and Biden, behind the scenes, there seems to be a lot happening. Rolling Stone has reported that Trump has responded to the idea of Taylor Swift and Joe Biden joining forces against him.

Donald Trump has privately claimed that he is even "more popular" than Taylor Swift, according to Rolling Stone, and that he has more loyal fans than the pop singer. The Blank Space singer has not officially issued any news of potential endorsement, but the NY Times reported that Swift is a key name in Joe Biden's campaign.

Amidst all the buzz about Taylor Swift teaming up with Joe Biden, and Donald Trump mocking them both, Mika Brzezinski, the American talk show host, made a bold remark. "Even the idea that Taylor Swift might support President Biden has set off a full-fledged panic attack for MAGA snowflakes and is further breaking the ex-president’s brain," she said.

It's actually quite interesting that there hasn't been any official confirmation about Taylor Swift's presence at the Super Bowl. It's highly probable that she'll be busy performing her Eras tour show in Japan during that time. Considering the hassle of flying from Japan to Las Vegas, it seems unlikely for her to make the trip just to promote Biden. What are your thoughts on this?