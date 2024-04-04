Chiefs' President Mark Donovan's HOT STATEMENT After Team Lost Renovation Vote for Arrowhead Stadium

The voters of Jackson County have rejected a sales tax proposal to pay for and renovate the Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs. After the proposal was rejected, the Mayor of Kansas City and the President of the Chiefs shared their respective statements.

What Did Kansas City's Major Say About Failed Voting Over Arrowhead Stadium?

In addition to renovating Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs also proposed building a new stadium for the Royals. After the vote was lost, the Major of Kansas City, Quinton Lucas, released a statement on social media. "Over the months ahead, I look forward to working with the Chiefs," he said.

Adding further, "And the Royals to build a stronger, more open, and collaborative process that will ensure the teams, their events, and investments remain in Kansas City for generations to come." To this statement by Major, a major backlash could be seen from Chiefs' President Mark Donovan's side.

What Did Mark Donovan Say About the Rejected Arrowhead Voting?

According to ProFootballTalk, the President of the Kansas City Chiefs threatened that the team would leave if the proposed measure did not pass. Note that it was most likely a measure to scare the voters into getting the job done. "We respect the process. We respect the decision of the Jackson County voters," Mark said in his statement.

"We're disappointed. We feel we put forth the best offer for Jackson County. We were ready to extend the longstanding partnership that the teams have enjoyed with this country. This is important. . . . We will do and look to do what is in the best interest of our fans and our organization as we move forward," he said in conclusion.

Now that the Kansas City Chiefs' proposal has been rejected, it raises a major issue—what will the Chiefs do now? Will they indeed leave their home stadium or find a better alternative? The regular season has yet to start, but this issue had to be resolved before the due date.