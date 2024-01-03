Chris Jericho accused of getting physical with 'other guys’ girlfriends’ amid sexual harassment allegations

Chris Jericho is undoubtedly one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He captured championships in multiple promotions including WWE, NJPW, AEW, and more. He is one of the initial AEW talents to build the authority of the promotion.

In recent times, Jericho has gotten a huge amount of backlash from fans and experts. Recently, a tweet went viral on the internet where it was revealed that former AEW female superstar Kylie Rae left AEW after she had an uncomfortable encounter with Chris Jericho.

According to the allegation, Rae was asked to go and meet Jericho at his hotel room, where she thought there would be some more superstars and when she went into Jericho's room, there was no one except him. He made a pass at her and she freaked out.

Later, she asked for her release. The rumor got more attention after Kylie Rae herself reacted and dropped a heart emoji under the thread post.

A lot of big names in professional wrestling are reacting to Chris Jericho’s behavior and sharing their stories of discomfort with him.

ALSO READ: How did Roman Reigns and John Cena react to The Rock teasing WWE match with his ‘Head of the table’ comment?

Big names in professional wrestling react to Chris Jericho’s behavior

Former WWE star Rene Dupre talked about Chris Jericho on the recent episode of his podcast Cafe De Rene. He shared a statement from an indie professional wrestler.

Advertisement

Dupre said, “Someone asked me if I ever heard any rumors about Jericho and women. I told wen I first broke into the business, the indie guys from Manitoba, told me, ‘Yeah, Jericho’s rep was that he tries to f*** your girlfriend.”

He further revealed, “ He was notorious for f***** other guys’ girlfriends, which at one point was a sin, you stay away from the other guys’ wives and girlfriends. Nothing brings more animosity into a locker room than when you’re fooling around with someone else’s f***** significant other.”

Dupre further said these rumors and allegations did not surprise him, claiming Jericho was always an "a******" to him for no reason.

Tony Khan was asked to react to Chris Jericho’s recent allegations at the AEW World End post-event press conference.

To which Khan refused to answer and said, “I can’t speak to unsourced rumors. I spoke earlier and spoke about the policy we have in place, and I believe that AEW is the safest company in the world.”

Fans and experts are continuously asking AEW to take serious action on Jericho and want him to get released from his AEW contract.

Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: ‘Problem with me?’: When Vince McMahon for real fought with ex WWE Champ inside airport