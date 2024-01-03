How did Roman Reigns and John Cena react to The Rock teasing WWE match with his ‘Head of the table’ comment?

On the first edition of Monday Night Raw, former WWE champion Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson returned and confronted another returning WWE champion Jinder Mahal, who was disrespecting Americans and the people of America.

The Rock countered Jinder Mahal for disrespecting America and called him a “Day 1 douchebag” and Rock Bottomed Mahal. Later, he shocked the world by name-dropping his match with his cousin Roman Reigns. Johnson hinted he wants to sit, “at the head of the table”.

Fans and experts are now buzzing about the dream match of The Rock and Roman Reigns. Some recent rumors stated, that Roman Reigns and The Rock can face each other at Elimination Chamber 2024. Commentator Wade Barret also urged Paul Heyman to call Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns reacted to The Rock’s call-out. The Tribal Chief posted a laughing emoji mocking The Rock and expressed that Johnson is not on his level.

On the other hand, The Rock’s last rival John Cena has also reacted to his hints about his future match against Roman Reigns.

John Cena posted a fan-made The Rock and Roman Reigns face-off graphic indirectly confirming their match.

Former WWE women's champion Becky Lynch has also hinted at the potential rivalry between The Rock and Roman Reigns.

Lynch posted a backstage picture of her with The Rock and captioned it, “One of us was asking the other for advice on how to beat up their cousin.”

Roman Reigns major match-up in 2024

Roman Reigns is the current WWE undisputed universal champion. He captured the WWE Universal Championship at Payback 2020 after defeating Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. Reigns made his return with a surprise where he got aligned with Paul Heyman in the absence of Brock Lesnar as his special counsel.

Reigns solidified his reign after he captured the WWE championship after he defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in a winner-takes-it Champion vs Champion match.

Reigns then competed against The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, at WrestleMania 39 where The Tribal Chief conquered Cody Rhodes and main-evented third Mania in a row and stood tall.

Reigns last defended his championship in 2023, against LA Knight.

Roman Reigns is set to make his return in 2024 at Royal Rumble 2024. And, he will face Randy Orton at Royal Rumble 2024.

He is rumored to face The Rock at Elimination Chamber 2024 and he is rumored to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

