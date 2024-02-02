Will Brock Lesnar Be Removed From WWE 2K24? Latest Update Leads to Speculation Among Fans

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

WWE has pulled Brock Lesnar from every possible show. The Beast Incarnate was set to make his return at Royal Rumble 2024 as per some previous reports he was set to work at Elimination Chamber 2024 and WrestleMania 40.



Brock Lesnar was pulled out from WWE programs aiming his involvement in Vince McMahon's sexual assault and trafficking case.

Former WWE employee Ms.Janel Grant filed a sexual assault and harassment case against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis.



Where she claimed Vince McMahon used to force her to sleep with other WWE employees including John Laurinaitis.

She even revealed Vince McMahon asked her to film personalized sexual content for Brock Lesnar in 2021 before his return to WWE. McMahon even gave her number to Lesnar who texted him and asked her to send more such content.



Brock Lesnar and Ms.Grant were set to meet but the meeting was canceled and later she was fired from the company after Vince McMahon’s wife discovered about his relationship with Ms.Grant.



Some previous reports indicated that Brock Lesnar has been out of WWE for a long period at least till his stance in Vince McMahon’s lawsuit gets clear.

A recent report by PWInsider suggested will Brock Lesnar be removed from WWE's new upcoming gaming title WWE 2K24.



Mike Johnson of PWInsider confirmed that Brock Lesnar has been pulled from the 2K WWE Supercard digital collectible game.

Another report from PWInsider suggests his stance in the upcoming WWE game, “We should expect to see Brock Lesnar downplayed (if not outright removed as he was in the Supercard game) as much as possible going forward by 2K & potentially other licensees.

Fans are now reacting to rumors, a fan on Twitter x posted, “Jesus Christ man is this how the great Brock Lesnar is gonna go out.”



Another fan reacted, “Brock Lesnar is slowly being erased.”

TKO Group's strict action against Vince McMahon

After massive allegations and serious lawsuits against Vince McMahon former chairman of WWE and executive chairman at TKO Group. Vince McMahon announced his resignation from all his roles in TKO Group aiming at his recent lawsuit.



PWInsider reported earlier about Ari Emanuel and his reaction to Vince McMahon’s lawsuit. They reported Emanuel is very serious about the lawsuit and image of his companies. And he aims to erase McMahon’s name from the company his WWE page was also deleted.

“Endeavor owner Ari Emanuel wanted to discover the type of allegations brought forth in the Janel Grant lawsuit, not just about a company he purchased but a company that has been employing his daughter at WWE HQ for several years,” PWInsider reported.

“they don't know Emanuel and they don't understand how ferociously he will eradicate anything that needs to be taken care of to protect his businesses.”

According to the source of PWinsider, Ari Emanuel can terminate and remove anyone if it comes to his business without thinking twice.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

