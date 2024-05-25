Cody Rhodes Discusses His Transition From Stardust to WWE Undisputed Champion: DETAILS Inside

This year's WrestleMania was one of the best Mania's of all time. The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes finally finished his story of becoming the first-ever champion of the Rhodes clan after ending the iconic four-year championship reign on The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes is now the face of WWE, the man who is carrying product on his back by holding the most prestigious championship on his shoulder.

To new fans, it may look like Cody Rhodes's journey to the top was an easy ride, but the reality is quite different. Cody Rhodes made his WWE debut back in 2007, where he worked under Randy Orton and managed to claim as the mid-card superstar captured the Intercontinental championship and tag team championship.

Later, WWE repackaged Cody Rhodes's WWE character inspired by his brother Goldust's character and came up with a new character, Stardust, which never evolved Cody as a superstar. He felt stuck in that character, and in 2016, Rhodes decided to quit WWE to make a name for himself. He then made a grand return with The American Nightmare character, and the rest is history. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Recently, at WWE King and Queens of the Ring countdown, Cody Rhodes reflected on how he transitioned from Stardust to The American Nightmare.

Cody Rhodes said, "When you're in the position I was in, and you're not someone who's desired, you're undesirable, you're not the first choice, you're not number one on the call sheet - if the answer you're finding to 'Am I a future WWE Champion?' is yes, then you have to bet on yourself."

Advertisement

"I don't think Stardust should be in the main event on any show ever anywhere on this planet, so I needed to find out what can I do to get better. If you're the same as you were, that's not a good thing; you're not growing, and for me, I just was getting worse and finally made the call to go and get better."

Cody Rhodes Acknowledge Randy Orton and John Cena

The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, is the new face of WWE; while talking about his inspiration and who he looked up to while speaking on WWE King & Queen of the Ring Countdown, Rhodes claimed he still remembers the time when he saw John Cena and Randy Orton on top in 2008 and 2009 and try to apply what he saw.

Cody Rhodes said, "I've tried to stay connected to Randy Orton, and always remembering what I saw in 2008/2009 when John Cena was on top of the bill, and doing my best to do what they did right, but do it my own way."

ALSO READ: Why is Cody Rhodes' Royal Rumble 2024 win Problematic?